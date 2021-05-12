MARKET NEWS

This is how sodium is connection to our health: busting myths and addressing facts regarding salt intake

WHO recently has released a set of new benchmarks for sodium level across many food categories. Here is how sodium’ is connected to our health.

Moneycontrol News
May 12, 2021 / 03:15 PM IST
How much salt is too much?
How much salt is too much? (Image: News18 creative)
Sodium Intake2
Death by salt - 11 million deaths/year estimated to be associated with poor diet. This include 3 million deaths due to high sodium intake. (NEWS18 creative)
Sodium Intake3
The new guidelines (NEWS18 creative)
Sodium Intake4
Why too much salt is bad for you. (NEWS18 creative)
Sodium Intake5
How to cut back on salt. (NEWS18 creative)
Sodium Intake6
Salt intake myth & facts (NEWS18 creative)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #gallery #Slideshow #trends #World News
first published: May 12, 2021 03:14 pm

