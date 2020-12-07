This COVID-19 Bride Who Took Vows From Window In Unique Wedding Ceremony

The novel coronavirus pandemic has toppled the world in an unexpected way. If we look back to a few months earlier from now, we all had so many plans fixed for 2020. But, the outbreak has changed all of them. The COVID-19 outbreak has infected over 40 million world population so far. The pandemic has forced countries to impose lockdown to curb the virus, so people had to change to all their plans. (Image source: Jesscaste Photography/ Facebook)

But, as things are returning to normal, people are again thinking of completing their plans and commitment. And, one of those plans is a wedding. The pandemic has ruined the excitement of the celebration. People are finding many solutions to make sure their special date is not ruined by the novel disease. Video-call weddings, limited number of guests, social distancing, and following other precautionary measures are only some of the things one has to keep in mind if they are planning to get married during the pandemic. (Image source: Jesscaste Photography/ Facebook)

One of those examples is the marriage of this California couple whose wedding was disrupted by the novel disease after the bride tested positive for coronavirus. But, instead of rescheduling their special day, the couple came up with a unique idea to get married as per schedule while following the precautionary measures. (Image source: Jesscaste Photography/ Facebook)

Lauren and Patrick Delgado, who got engaged in 2019, were all set to tie the knot in 2020, but the pandemic hit them hard. Lauren tested positive three days before her dream wedding. As the pandemic hit the world, the couple had to face many hurdles to get married. But, it could not break them this time, and they decided to not let their day get ruined again. (Image source: Jesscaste Photography/ Facebook)