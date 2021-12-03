These are the top 10 cities for expats to live and work in 2021

Rank 10 | Madrid, Spain | As many as 68 percent of expats say making new friends is easy in Madrid and 80 percent are happy with life in general here. (Image: Unsplash)

Rank 9 | Basel, Switzerland | Though the cost of living in the city is not good, the quality of medical care, job, work-life balance and general life, makes expats happy to have a life in Basel. (Image: Pixabay)

Rank 8 | Mexico City, Mexico | Up to 83 percent of expats are happy with life in general. They believe that making new friends in this city is easy. (Image: Pixabay)

Rank 7 | Prague, Czech Republic | Prague has received quite good feedback from expats for living and working there. Expats feel that the city offers good quality medical care, the cost of living is reasonable and the work-life balance is good. (Image: Pixabay)

Rank 6 | Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam | Survey shows that 89 percent of expats are happy with life in general in this Vietnamese city and are happy with their jobs and cost of living. (Image: Pixabay)

Rank 5 | Singapore | Expats rating shows 89 percent of the expatriates are happy with the quality of medical care in Singapore. However, the rating for the cost living in the city was not good but expats are happy with their jobs and work-life balance. (Image: Reuters)

Rank 4 | Sydney, Australia | As many as 82 percent are happy with life in general. Expats are happy with the quality of medical care. (Image: WikiMedia Commons)

Rank 3 | Dubai, the United Arab Emirates | Dubai makes it easy for expats to settle in. It is placed sixth in the Getting Settled Index. The respondents appreciate the lack of a language barrier in this expat hotspot: 94 percent find it easy to live in Dubai without speaking the local language.

Rank 2 | Málaga, Spain | The Getting Settled Index is also its biggest strength. It is even placed first in the Friends & Socialising Subcategory: 69 percent of expats find it easy to make new friends, and 78 percent are happy with their social life. (Image: Pixabay)