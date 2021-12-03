MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Contest Alert:Last day to win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000. Take the MCPRO Quiz today to grab yours!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

These are the top 10 cities for expats to live and work in 2021

Kuala Lumpur tops the Expat City Ranking in 2021. A survey of more than 12,000 respondents by InterNations, an online expat community with more than four million global members, covers the key aspects of living and working abroad. The survey was conducted in January 2021 and expats rated their satisfaction across five categories—quality of life, ease of settling in, personal finance, housing and factors related to working overseas. Participants representing 174 nationalities and living in 186 countries or territories rated more than 25 different aspects of life abroad on a scale of one to seven. The rating process emphasised the respondents’ personal satisfaction with these aspects, considering both emotional topics and factual aspects with equal weight. Here are the top ten cities for expatriates in 2021.

Moneycontrol News
December 03, 2021 / 06:12 PM IST
Rank 10 | Madrid, Spain | Survey revealed 68 percent of the expats say making new friends is easy in Madrid and 80 percent are happy with life in general here. (Image: Unsplash)
Rank 10 | Madrid, Spain | As many as 68 percent of expats say making new friends is easy in Madrid and 80 percent are happy with life in general here. (Image: Unsplash)
Rank 9 | Basel, Switzerland | Though the cost of living in the city is not good but the quality of medical crae, job, work-life balance and general life, makes expats happy to have a life in Basel. (Image: Pixabay)
Rank 9 | Basel, Switzerland | Though the cost of living in the city is not good, the quality of medical care, job, work-life balance and general life, makes expats happy to have a life in Basel. (Image: Pixabay)
Rank 8 | Mexico City, Mexico | 83 percent of the expats are happy with life in general. They believe making new friends in this city is easy. (Image: Pixabay)
Rank 8 | Mexico City, Mexico | Up to 83 percent of expats are happy with life in general. They believe that making new friends in this city is easy. (Image: Pixabay)
Rank 7 | Prague, Czech Republic | Prague has received quite a good feedback from expats for living and working there. Expats feel the city offers good quality of medical care, cost pf living and work-life balance. (Image: Pixabay)
Rank 7 | Prague, Czech Republic | Prague has received quite good feedback from expats for living and working there. Expats feel that the city offers good quality medical care, the cost of living is reasonable and the work-life balance is good. (Image: Pixabay)
Rank 6 | Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam | Survey shows that 89 percent of the expats are happy with life in general in this Vietnam city and are happy with their jobs and cost of living. (Image: Pixabay)
Rank 6 | Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam | Survey shows that 89 percent of expats are happy with life in general in this Vietnamese city and are happy with their jobs and cost of living. (Image: Pixabay)
Rank 5 | Singapore | Expats rating shows 89 percent of the expatriates are happy with the quality of medical care in Singapore. However the rating for the cost living in the city was not good but expats are happy with their jobs and work-life balance. (Image: Reuters)
Rank 5 | Singapore | Expats rating shows 89 percent of the expatriates are happy with the quality of medical care in Singapore. However, the rating for the cost living in the city was not good but expats are happy with their jobs and work-life balance. (Image: Reuters)
Rank 4 | Sydney, Australia | 82 percent are happy with life in general. Expats are happy with life in general and the quality of medical care. (Image: WikiMedia Commons)
Rank 4 | Sydney, Australia | As many as 82 percent are happy with life in general. Expats are happy with the quality of medical care. (Image: WikiMedia Commons)
Rank 3 | Dubai, United Arab Emirates | Dubai makes it easy for expats to settle in. It places sixth in the Getting Settled Index. The respondents appreciate the lack of a language barrier in this expat hotspot: 94 percent find it easy to live in Dubai without speaking the local language.
Rank 3 | Dubai, the United Arab Emirates | Dubai makes it easy for expats to settle in. It is placed sixth in the Getting Settled Index. The respondents appreciate the lack of a language barrier in this expat hotspot: 94 percent find it easy to live in Dubai without speaking the local language.
Rank 2 | Málaga, Spain | The Getting Settled Index is also its biggest strength. It even places first in the Friends & Socializing Subcategory: 69 percent of expats find it easy to make new friends, and 78 percent are happy with their social life. (Image: Pixabay)
Rank 2 | Málaga, Spain | The Getting Settled Index is also its biggest strength. It is even placed first in the Friends & Socialising Subcategory: 69 percent of expats find it easy to make new friends, and 78 percent are happy with their social life. (Image: Pixabay)
Rank 1 | Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia | The city also ranks first in the Getting Settled Index — nearly all rating factors make it into the top 10. Expats are happy with their working hours and work-life balance. (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 1 | Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia | The city also ranks first in the Getting Settled Index — nearly all rating factors make it into the top 10. Expats are happy with their working hours and work-life balance. (Image: Shutterstock)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Expat City Ranking 2021 #Slideshow #World News
first published: Dec 3, 2021 06:12 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.