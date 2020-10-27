These are the 10 highest mountains in the world and the meaning behind their names

Rank 2 | K2 | Height: 8,611 meters | Location: Pakistan | K2 is the highest point of the Karakoram range. The name K2 is derived from the notation used by the great Trigonometrical Survey, to use local names for mountains wherever possible, of British India. Thomas Montgomerie made the first survey of the Karakoram from Mount Haramukh and stretched the two most prominent peaks, labelling them K1 and K2, where K stands for Karakoram. (Image: Wikimedia)