These are the 10 highest mountains in the world and the meaning behind their names

Have you ever wondered which one is the second highest or which mountain is ranked tenth in the list of highest mountain in the world and the meaning behind their names? Let’s find out the top 10 world’s highest mountains and the story behind their names.
8,848 meter tall Mount Everest is the highest mountain on Earth above sea level, located in the Mahalangur Himal sub-range of the Himalayas. But have you ever wondered which one is the second-highest mountain in the world or perhaps what their names mean? Let’s find out the top 10 world’s highest mountains and the story behind their names. (Image: Unsplash)
Rank 1 | Mount Everest | Height: 8,848 meters | Location: the Himalayas, Nepal/Tibet autonomous region, China | Earth’s highest mountain above sea level was named after Sir George Everest, a former Surveyor General of India despite his objections. (Image: Unsplash)
Rank 2 | K2 | Height: 8,611 meters | Location: Pakistan | K2 is the highest point of the Karakoram range. The name K2 is derived from the notation used by the great Trigonometrical Survey, to use local names for mountains wherever possible, of British India. Thomas Montgomerie made the first survey of the Karakoram from Mount Haramukh and stretched the two most prominent peaks, labelling them K1 and K2, where K stands for Karakoram. (Image: Wikimedia)
Rank 3 | Kangchenjunga | Height: 8,586 meters | Location: Nepal/India | The name is derived from four words of Tibetan origin and is termed in Sikkim as ‘the five treasures of the high snow.’ (Image: Unsplash)
Rank 4 | Lhotse | Height: 8,516 meters | Location: Nepal/China | The name means ‘South Peak’ in Tibetan. The summit is the border between Tibet in China and the Khumbu region of Nepal. (Image: Wikimedia)
Rank 5 | Makalu | Height: 8,485 meters | Location: Nepal/China | The fifth highest mountain in the world is located in the Mahalangur Himalayas, on the border between Nepal and Tibet Autonomous Region, China. The name of the mountain is taken from the Sanskrit word Maha-Kala, which means Big Black and is a name of Lord Shiva. (Image: Wikimedia)
Rank 6 | Cho Oyu | Height: 8,188 meters | Location: Nepal | The means ‘Turquoise Goddess’ in Tibetan. The mountain is the westernmost major peak of the Khumbu sub-section of the Mahalangur Himalaya. (Image: Wikimedia)
Rank 7 | Dhaulagiri | Height: 8,167 meters | Location: Nepal | Dhaulagiri is the Nepali name for the mountain which comes from Sanskrit, which means dazzling, white mountain. (Image: Unsplash)
Rank 8 | Manaslu | Height: 8,163 meters | Location: Nepal | The name means ‘mountain of the spirit’ and is derived from the Sanskrit word Manasa, meaning intellect or soul. (Image: Wikimedia)
Rank 9 | Nanga Parbat | Height: 8,126 meters | Location: Pakistan | The name is derived from the Sanskrit word, meaning Naked Mountain. An immense, dramatic peak rising far above its surrounding terrain, Nanga Parbat is known to be a difficult climb. (Image: Unsplash)
Rank 10 | Annapurna I | Height: 8,091 meters | Location: Nepal | The mountain is named after Annapurna, the Hindu goddess of food and nourishment, who is believed to reside there. The name can be translated as ‘everlasting food.’ (Image: Unsplash)
