These American billionaires gained the most money during Donald Trump presidency

Forbes has listed out ten American billionaires who saw their net-worth soar since Trump was elected as president in 2016. Priyanka Roshan President-elect Joe Biden defeated billionaire Donald Trump to become the 46th President of the United States. Donald Trump presidency has been great for several billionaires in America, who were collectively worth $2.9 trillion the day Trump was elected. Forbes has listed out ten American billionaires who saw their net-worth soar since Trump was elected as president in 2016. Here's the list (net worth as on October 19, 2020). Rank 1 | Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon | Net worth: $189 billion | Gain since 2016 election: $121 billion (Image: Reuters) Rank 2 | Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX | Net worth: $90 billion | Gain since 2016 election: $79 billion (Image: Reuters) Rank 3 | Steve Ballmer, Former CEO of Microsoft | Net worth: $73 billion | Gain since 2016 election: $44 billion (Image: Reuters) Rank 4 | Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook | Net worth: $96 billion | Gain since 2016 election: $44 billion (Image:AP) Rank 5 | Dan Gilbert, founder of Quicken Loans | Net worth: $44 billion | Gain since 2016 election: $39 billion (Image: Reuters) Rank 6 | Bill Gates, billionaire philanthropist, also co-founder of Microsoft | Net worth: $117 billion | Gain since 2016 election: $35 billion (Image: Reuters) Rank 7 | Alice Walton, Walmart | Net worth: $67 billion | Gain since 2016 election: $33 billion (Image: Reuters) Rank 8 | Jim Walton, Walmart | Net worth: $67 billion | Gain since 2016 election: $32 billion (Image: Reuters) Rank 9 | Rob Walton, Walmart | Net worth: $66 billion | Gain since 2016 election: $32 billion (Image: Reuters) Rank 10 | Larry Ellison, co-founder and chief of Oracle Corporation| Net worth: $79 billion | Gain since 2016 election: $30 billion (Image: Reuters) First Published on Nov 18, 2020 01:32 pm