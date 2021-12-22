MARKET NEWS

English
The wonder of a world illuminated for the holidays

In the darkest days of the year, in a very dark time, there is a longing for illumination. And so, all around the world, the holiday lights go on—some of them humble, some of them spectacular, all of them a welcome respite from the dark. They make the streets an interactive experience. All are wonderful, in the most literal meaning of the word

Associated Press
December 22, 2021 / 03:39 PM IST
People walk in front of a Christmas decorated electronic store at Syntagma square in Athens, Greece, December 15. (Image: AP)
Christmas decorations illuminate one of the main avenues in Barcelona, Spain, December 14. (Image: AP)
A car passes by Christmas displays at a drive-thru Christmas installation outside a mall in Pasay, Philippines on December 13. Visitors need to stay inside vehicles as they drive around tunnels and zones filled with Christmas displays as a safety measure to help curb the spread of COVID-19 while this predominantly Roman Catholic nation prepares to celebrate one of it's most important holidays. (Image: AP)
An Aymara woman talks on her cell phone at the Tejada Sorzano square adorned with holiday lights, in La Paz, Bolivia, December 13. (Image: AP)
Children walk through a light tunnel at the Johannesburg, South Africa, city zoo, December 12. The display is part of the Christmas celebration's Festival of Lights. (Image: AP)
A woman holds a child as they stand inside a Christmas tree made of lights in Vigo, Spain, December 12. (Image: AP)
The Kremlin Wall, the Spasskaya Tower, Red Square, the GUM department store, the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Bolshoy Moskvoretsky Bridge are decorated for Christmas and the New Year festivities in Moscow, Russia, December 12. (Image: AP)
People crowd around holiday lights and decorations which adorn a house in Brooklyn's Dyker Heights neighborhood, December 11, in New York. Residents are renowned for their displays of over-the-top Christmas light decorations with life-sized Santas, reindeer, toy soldiers, sleighs and snowmen. (Image: AP)
Pedestrians walk past a Christmas tree next to Taksim mosque at Taksim square in Istanbul, Turkey, December 10. (Image: AP)
Visitors walk through a light tunnel at a Holiday Road light show in Calabasas, Calif., December 10. "We're thrilled that this year's guests will be able to enjoy the full Holiday Road experience," said co-founder Bobby Rossi. The pandemic turned the annual light festival into a drive-thru event last year. (Image: AP)
People walk through a tunnel of the holiday light displays, December 9, 2021, in Tokyo. (Image: AP)
A person dressed as La Santa Muerte poses for a photo in Mexico City's main square the Zócalo, as the Christmas lights shine, December 9. (Image: AP)
Row homes are seen covered in holiday decorations along the Miracle on 34th Street Hampden Christmas Street Holiday Show, December 9, in the Hampden neighborhood of Baltimore. (Image: AP)
A boy is silhouetted against Christmas lights reflected on a pond as he walks through a park, December 9, in Lenexa, Kan. (Image: AP)
Visitors interact with clock lighting on the "Palace of Stardust" light trail held for the Christmas season at Hampton Court Palace in south west London, December 7. The River Thames-side palace was a home of King Henry VIII and last used as a royal residence more than 200 years ago. (Image: AP)
first published: Dec 22, 2021 03:39 pm

