The old and the new at rebuilt LaGuardia Airport

A Southwest aircraft moves along a new taxiway at LaGuardia Airport, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in New York, becoming the first aircraft to pass beneath the pedestrian sky bridge that connects gates with the new Terminal B at the airport. The sky bridge, one of two, is part of a greater design and redevelopment that will deliver passengers to new gates and reduce gate delays on taxiways that have previously plagued the congested airport.

A mural, once covered by paint and then restored, highlights the main hall of the Marine Air Terminal at LaGuardia Airport, Monday, March 29, 2021, in New York. The historic building, where Pan American Airways' fleet of seaplanes known as flying boats or Pan Am Clippers unloaded passengers, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and remains the only active terminal in the nation that dates back to the first-generation of air travel.

A frieze of terra cotta flying fish adorn the roofline of the Marine Air Terminal, Monday, March 29, 2021, at New York's LaGuardia Airport.

Snow removal and other equipment rests inside New York's LaGuardia Airport's Hangar 7, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, built in 1939 as a maintenance facility for Pan American Airways' fleet of seaplanes, known as flying boats or Pan Am Clippers. Among the largest aircraft of their day, the Boeing 314 Clippers were used for overseas flights out of the Marine Air Terminal, adjacent to this hanger, that is still in use today for limited flights.

The model of a Flying Boat hangs from the ceiling of the Marine Air Terminal at New York's LaGuardia Airport, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. During the early days of flight, as far back as 1939, flying boats, or Boeing 314 Clippers, where the modern means of transcontinental travel.

Construction continues at LaGuardia Airport, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in New York, as the airport continues to operate in close proximity to the rebuilding operation.

Pedestrians pass an art installation by Sarah Sze, right, and a mural depicting New York City themes by Laura Owens, that adorn the open areas of the recently opened Terminal B, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at New York's LaGuardia Airport.

One of two colorful 25-foot-tall indoor fountains greets passengers, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at New York's LaGuardia Airport Terminal B. The fountains, part of an enhanced passenger experience, circulate 4,000 gallons of water through 450 individually controlled valves, which form the falling water into curtain-shaped floor-to-ceiling cylinders.