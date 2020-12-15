The last solar eclipse of 2020 mesmerises Chile, Argentina

The diamond ring is seen during the total solar eclipse in Piedra del Aquila, Neuquen province, Argentina on December 14, 2020. A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, plunging the area where this happens into darkness. It happens only rarely in any given spot across the globe. (Image: AFP)

The moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse as seen from Pucon, southern Chile, on December 14, 2020. Thousands of tourists and residents in Chile's south saw their hopes of watching a total eclipse of the sun shrink as heavy rain fell on Monday just hours before the expected event. (Image: AFP)

A view of the sun partially covered by the moon during the solar eclipse in Buenos Aires on December 14, 2020. (Image: AFP)

Chile saw another full solar eclipse in its northern desert in July of 2019, the first in that region since 1592, according to the Chilean Astronomy Society. (Image: AFP)

The combination of pictures created on December 14, 2020 shows the different stages of the total solar eclipse as seen from Piedra del Aquila, Neuquen province, Argentina on December 14, 2020. (Image: AFP)