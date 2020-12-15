MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

The last solar eclipse of 2020 mesmerises Chile, Argentina

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, plunging the area where this happens into darkness. It happens only rarely in any given spot across the globe.

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2020 / 04:25 PM IST
The diamond ring effect is seen during the total solar eclipse from Piedra del Aquila, Neuquen province, Argentina on December 14, 2020. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP)
The diamond ring is seen during the total solar eclipse in Piedra del Aquila, Neuquen province, Argentina on December 14, 2020. A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, plunging the area where this happens into darkness. It happens only rarely in any given spot across the globe. (Image: AFP)
The moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse as seen from Pucon, southern Chile, on December 14, 2020. - The hopes of thousands of tourists and residents in Chile's south saw their hopes of watching a total eclipse of the sun shrink as heavy rain fell on Monday just hours before the expected event. (Photo by Martin BERNETTI / AFP)
The moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse as seen from Pucon, southern Chile, on December 14, 2020.  Thousands of tourists and residents in Chile's south saw their hopes of watching a total eclipse of the sun shrink as heavy rain fell on Monday just hours before the expected event. (Image: AFP)
View of the sun partially covered by the moon during the partial solar eclipse in Buenos Aires on December 14, 2020. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)
A view of the sun partially covered by the moon during the solar eclipse in Buenos Aires on December 14, 2020. (Image: AFP)
The sun is partially covered by the moon during the partial solar eclipse as seen from Asuncion, on December 14, 2020. (Photo by NORBERTO DUARTE / AFP)
Chile saw another full solar eclipse in its northern desert in July of 2019, the first in that region since 1592, according to the Chilean Astronomy Society. (Image: AFP)
(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on December 14, 2020 shows the different stages of the total solar eclipse as seen from Piedra del Aquila, Neuquen province, Argentina on December 14, 2020. (Photos by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP)
The combination of pictures created on December 14, 2020 shows the different stages of the total solar eclipse as seen from Piedra del Aquila, Neuquen province, Argentina on December 14, 2020. (Image: AFP)
The total solar eclipse was visible from the northern Patagonia region of Argentina and from Araucania in Chile, and as a partial eclipse from the lower two-thirds of South America. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
The total solar eclipse was visible from the northern Patagonia region of Argentina and Araucania in Chile, and as a partial eclipse from the lower two-thirds of South America. The next total solar eclipse in Chile is expected to occur in 28 years. Another is expected to be visible in Antarctica by the end of 2021. (Image: AP)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Argentina #Chile #Slideshow #solar eclipse #World News
first published: Dec 15, 2020 04:25 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.