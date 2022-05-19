The Lancet Planetary Health Report: Pollution claimed 9 million lives globally in 2019

Pollution killed more than 9 million across the globe in 2019, much more than war, terrorism or diseases like AIDS and malaria
Pollution continues to be one of the largest risk factors for disease and premature death globally, according to a report published on May 17, 2022, in The Lancet Planetary Health. Pollution killed more than 9 million across the globe in 2019, much more than war, terrorism or diseases like AIDS and malaria. (Image: News18 Creative)
Economic losses due to modern forms of pollution have increased as a proportion of GDP between 2000 and 019 in many countries. (Image: News18 Creative)