The Lancet Planetary Health Report: Pollution claimed 9 million lives globally in 2019

Moneycontrol News
May 19, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST

Pollution killed more than 9 million across the globe in 2019, much more than war, terrorism or diseases like AIDS and malaria

Pollution continues to be one of the largest risk factors for disease and premature death globally, according to a report published on May 17, 2022, in The Lancet Planetary Health. Pollution killed more than 9 million across the globe in 2019, much more than war, terrorism or diseases like AIDS and malaria. (Image: News18 Creative) A look at the global pollution deaths in 2019 by type of pollution. (Image: News18 Creative) Pollution is world’s biggest killer. A look at global pollution deaths in 2019. (Image: News18 Creative) The impact of pollution on health remains much greater than that of war, terrorism, malaria, HIV, tuberculosis, drugs and alcohol. (Image: News18 Creative)
Economic losses due to modern forms of pollution have increased as a proportion of GDP between 2000 and 019 in many countries. (Image: News18 Creative)
first published: May 19, 2022 11:10 am
