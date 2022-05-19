English
    The Lancet Planetary Health Report: Pollution claimed 9 million lives globally in 2019

    Pollution killed more than 9 million across the globe in 2019, much more than war, terrorism or diseases like AIDS and malaria

    May 19, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST
    Pollution continues to be one of the largest risk factors for disease and premature death globally, according to a report published on May 17, 2022, in The Lancet Planetary Health. Pollution killed more than 9 million across the globe in 2019, much more than war, terrorism or diseases like AIDS and malaria. (Image: News18 Creative)
    A look at the global pollution deaths in 2019 by type of pollution. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Pollution is world’s biggest killer. A look at global pollution deaths in 2019. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The impact of pollution on health remains much greater than that of war, terrorism, malaria, HIV, tuberculosis, drugs and alcohol. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Economic losses due to modern forms of pollution have increased as a proportion of GDP between 2000 and 019 in many countries. (Image: News18 Creative)
    first published: May 19, 2022 11:10 am
