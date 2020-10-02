172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|world|the-10-biggest-gold-mines-in-the-world-5915391.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2020 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The 10 biggest gold mines in the world

Here is the list of top 10 gold mines by tonne of the yellow metal produced annually as of September

Moneycontrol News
The novel coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc globally, impacting the world’s economy that had led to investors hedging against the ongoing volatility and has driven the price of gold to record levels. Statista, a German company specialising in market and consumer data, listed out the world’s biggest gold mines on the basis of BBC analysis of World Gold Council data. The data states that while new gold deposits are being discovered, large reserves are increasingly rare with the majority of production still happening in older mines that have been in use for decades. Here is the list of top 10 gold mines by tonne of the yellow metal produced annually as of September. (Image: Reuters)

The novel coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc globally, impacting the world’s economy that had led to investors hedging against the ongoing volatility and has driven the price of gold to record levels. Statista, a German company specialising in market and consumer data, listed out the world’s biggest gold mines on the basis of BBC analysis of World Gold Council data. The data states that while new gold deposits are being discovered, large reserves are increasingly rare with the majority of production still happening in older mines that have been in use for decades. Here is the list of top 10 gold mines by tonne of the yellow metal produced annually as of September. (Image: Reuters)

Rank 1 | Nevada Gold Mine | Country: United States | Gold produced annually: 115.8 tonne (Image: barrick.com)

Rank 1 | Nevada Gold Mine | Country: United States | Gold produced annually: 115.8 tonne (Image: barrick.com)

Rank 2 | Muruntau | Country: Uzbekistan | Gold produced annually: 66 tonne (Image: GettyImages)

Rank 2 | Muruntau | Country: Uzbekistan | Gold produced annually: 66 tonne (Image: GettyImages)

Rank 3 | Olimpiada | Country: Russia | Gold produced annually: 43.2 tonne (Image: polyus.com)

Rank 3 | Olimpiada | Country: Russia | Gold produced annually: 43.2 tonne (Image: polyus.com)

Rank 4 | Pueblo Viejo | Country: Dominican Republic | Gold produced annually: 30.6 tonne (Image: Reuters)

Rank 4 | Pueblo Viejo | Country: Dominican Republic | Gold produced annually: 30.6 tonne (Image: Reuters)

Rank 5 | Lihir | Country: Papua New Guinea | Gold produced annually: 27.4 tonne (Image: newcrest.com)

Rank 5 | Lihir | Country: Papua New Guinea | Gold produced annually: 27.4 tonne (Image: newcrest.com)

Rank 6 | Cadia Valley | Country: Australia | Gold produced annually: 27.1 tonne (Image: newcrest.com)

Rank 6 | Cadia Valley | Country: Australia | Gold produced annually: 27.1 tonne (Image: newcrest.com)

Rank 7 | Grasberg | Country: Indonesia | Gold produced annually: 26.8 tonne (Image: Wikipedia)

Rank 7 | Grasberg | Country: Indonesia | Gold produced annually: 26.8 tonne (Image: Wikipedia)

Rank 8 | Kibali | Country: Democratic Republic of Congo | Gold produced annually: 25.3 tonne (Image: smart-level.com)

Rank 8 | Kibali | Country: Democratic Republic of Congo | Gold produced annually: 25.3 tonne (Image: smart-level.com)

Rank 9 | Loulo-Gounkoto | Country: Mali | Gold produced annually: 22.2 tonne (Image: Facebook)

Rank 9 | Loulo-Gounkoto | Country: Mali | Gold produced annually: 22.2 tonne (Image: Facebook)

Rank 10 | Boddington | Country: Australia | Gold produced annually: 21.9 tonne (Image: boddingtonwa.com)

Rank 10 | Boddington | Country: Australia | Gold produced annually: 21.9 tonne (Image: boddingtonwa.com)

First Published on Oct 2, 2020 04:31 pm

tags #Gold #Slideshow #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.