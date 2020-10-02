The 10 biggest gold mines in the world

The novel coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc globally, impacting the world’s economy that had led to investors hedging against the ongoing volatility and has driven the price of gold to record levels. Statista, a German company specialising in market and consumer data, listed out the world’s biggest gold mines on the basis of BBC analysis of World Gold Council data. The data states that while new gold deposits are being discovered, large reserves are increasingly rare with the majority of production still happening in older mines that have been in use for decades. Here is the list of top 10 gold mines by tonne of the yellow metal produced annually as of September. (Image: Reuters)