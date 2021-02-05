Thai shelter for disabled stray dogs threatened by COVID-19 pandemic

The future is in doubt for a Thai shelter that looks after more than 600 dogs, some paralyzed and disabled, after the coronavirus pandemic led to a 40 percent drop in donations and slashed the number of foreign visitors. (Image: Reuters)

With tails wagging to a chorus of barks and yelps, more than two dozen dogs attached to wheels that support their disabled hind legs scramble along a rocky path, taking their daily exercise. (Image: Reuters)

The shelter, run by a foundation called The Man That Rescues Dogs, was set up by a Swede who moved to Chonburi in 2002 and was so dismayed by the poor condition of strays that he started caring for them after work. (Image: Reuters)

Mostly victims of accidents, the 27 dogs are being nursed back to health at a shelter in Thailand’s province of Chonburi southeast of the capital, Bangkok. (Image: Reuters)

The shelter spends more than $1,300 each day to care for more than 600 dogs and feed 350 more that live on the streets. (Image: Reuters)

Its volunteers also look after paralysed and disabled dogs, including physiotherapy sessions, but scarce funds have forced it to suspend a monthly campaign to spay and neuter strays. (Image: Reuters)

Thailand, estimated to have more than 800,000 stray cats and dogs in 2017, could see their number reach 2 million by 2027 and 5 million in 20 years unless it takes some steps to control numbers, livestock authorities says. (Image: Reuters)