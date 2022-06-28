Texas Migrants Death: A look at some of the deadliest migrant suffocating incidents

Moneycontrol News

Forty-six people were found dead after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer in Texas (US) in what appeared to be one of the worst episodes of migrant death caused by profit-seeking smugglers in recent years. (Image: News18 creative)Every year, a large number of migrants lacking legal channels of migration get caught in the traps of smugglers. Willing to take risks in search of a new life, they agree to take arduous journeys between borders. Smugglers often put their safety and lives at risk. A look at some of the deadliest migrant suffocation incidents: (Image: News18 creative)Texas, US, June 27, 2022 | The bodies were found in a sweltering trailer in one of the worst episodes of migrant deaths on the southern border of the US in recent years. (Image: News18 creative)Texas, US, July 23, 2017 | Eight migrants died after being trapped inside a tractor-trailer found parked at a Walmart in San Antonio, Texas; the tractor-trailer was filled with as many as 200 migrants. (Image: News18 creative)Libya, North Africa, February 20, 2017 | 13 African migrants died of suffocation inside a shipping container while being transported between two towns in Libya. (Image: News18 creative)Parndorf, Austria, August 27, 2015 | Austrian police discovered an abandoned truck containing decomposing bodies of 71 migrants on a highway near Parndorf. The truck has crossed into Austria from Hungary. (Image: News18 creative)Quetta, Pakistan, April 4, 2009 | At least 62 Afghan migrants suffocated in the back of a truck packed with more than 100 people by Pakistan police. The group had been trapped inside for 24 hours. (Image: News18 creative)Ranong, Thailand, April 9, 2008 | The migrants, all of them from Myanmar, died of suffocating while being smuggled into Thailand in a freezer truck near the Thai-Myanmar border. (Image: News18 creative)Dover, England, June 18, 2000 | Chinese immigrants were found dead inside a Dutch truck in the English port town of Dover. They were being transported from Beijing to the UK and died during the last leg of an arduous journey that lasted weeks. (Image: News18 creative)