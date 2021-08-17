Taliban in Afghanistan | Why Taliban takeover of Afghanistan matters to the world

Over the past decades, the fate of Afghanistan has been inevitably intertwined with the Taliban, the brutish group of fundamentalists back in control 20 years after it was chased out of its strongholds by 9/11-hit America. As the Taliban rose, then fell and was resurrected, the war-torn nation swung between gloom and hope and despair again. But, is a Taliban regime only a matter of concern for the Afghans? Let’s understand why Taliban takeover of Afghanistan matters to the world, and India. (Image: News18 Creative)

Taliban regime, a human rights crisis | There is ample evidence that the Taliban of today are not much different from the Taliban of 20 years ago. Already, educational institutes for women and girls have been shut, smartphones and televisions have been banned, women are being forced to marry Taliban fighters and the lives of those who raised their voice against the Taliban are at risk. (Image: News18 Creative)

Taliban regime, Chinese foothold in the region | In the past when the Taliban were in power, Afghanistan was isolated from the rest of the world, save for Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. But now, top Taliban leaders have been couting Iran, Russia and China. China has reportedly promised big investments in energy and infrastructure projects, and is preparing to formally recognize the Taliban. China is seen as a source of international legitimacy for the group, a potential economic supporter and a means of influence over Pakistan. (Image: News18 Creative)

Nearly two decades after the US invaded Afghanistan, the nation’s capital fell back under Taliban control. A look at how Afghanistan, a country torn by conflict for decades, arrived at this place. (Image: News18 Creative)

In 1996 most of Afghanistan comes under the control of the Taliban, who institute fundamentalist policies & widespread repression of human rights. (Image: News18 Creative)

In 2009 then-US President Barack Obama recommited US forces to Afghanistan to combat ‘resurgent’ Taliban, connecting the return of the group in parts of the country to the Pakistani Taliban, calls for greater cooperation from Pakistan. (Image: News18 Creative)

In 2019 then-US President Donald Trump calls off US-Taliban peace talks that began in late 2018. (Image: News18 Creative)