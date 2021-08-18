MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Taliban in Afghanistan | Where do Afghan refugees go?

As calls for countries to receive refugee grow, a look at the countries the Afghans headed to before the Taliban takeover.

Moneycontrol News
August 18, 2021 / 09:19 PM IST
Unsettled by violence and war in their home country, the Afghans have been heading for safer pastures for a long time now. As calls for countries to receive refugee grow, a look at the countries the Afghans headed to before the Taliban takeover. (Image: News18 Creative)
Unsettled by violence and war in their home country, the Afghans have been heading for safer pastures for a long time now. As calls for countries to receive refugees grow, a look at the countries the Afghans headed to before the Taliban takeover. (Image: News18 Creative)
Forcibly displaced Afghanistan population. (Image: News18 Creative)
Forcibly displaced Afghanistan population. (Image: News18 Creative)
Population of Afghan refugee and asylum seekers. (Image: News18 Creative)
The population of Afghan refugees and asylum seekers. (Image: News18 Creative)
Host countries where Afghan refugees have headed to before the Taliban takeover. (Image: News18 Creative)
Host countries where Afghan refugees have headed to before the Taliban takeover. (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Afghanistan #Slideshow #Taliban #Taliban in Afghanistan #World News
first published: Aug 18, 2021 09:19 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | WFH to hybrid offices: Here is how organisational culture is changing

Future Wise | WFH to hybrid offices: Here is how organisational culture is changing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.