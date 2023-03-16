Taliban in Afghanistan: Banned from school, Afghan girls turn to madrassas

1/5 In a madrassa in the Afghan capital, rows of teenage girls rock back and forth reciting verses of the Koran under the watchful eye of a religious scholar. The number of Islamic schools has grown across Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, with teenage girls increasingly attending classes after they were banned from secondary schools. (Source: AFP)

2/5 "We were depressed because we were denied an education," said 16-year-old Farah, a veil covering her face and hair. "It's then that my family decided I should at least come here. The only open place for us now is a madrassa." (Source: AFP)

3/5 Instead of maths and literature, the girls focus on rote-learning the Koran in Arabic -- a language most of them don't understand. Those who want to learn the meaning of the verses study separately, where a teacher translates and explains the text in their local language. (Source: AFP)

4/5 AFP visited three madrassas in Kabul and in the southern city of Kandahar, where scholars said the numbers of girl students have doubled since last year. For Farah, her ambition of becoming a lawyer was dashed when Taliban authorities blocked girls from secondary school -- and months later banned women from attending university. "Everyone's dreams are lost," she said. (Source: AFP)