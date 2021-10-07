MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Taliban face shift from war to policing Afghan streets

One fighter after another, the Taliban are trading in their characteristic long flowing garb for stiff military uniforms.

Associated Press
October 07, 2021 / 06:25 PM IST
One fighter after another, the Taliban are trading in their characteristic long flowing garb for stiff military uniforms. (Image: AP)
One fighter after another, the Taliban are trading in their characteristic long flowing garb for stiff military uniforms. (Image: AP)
It is a symbol of the moment of transition they find themselves in: Once warriors embedded in Afghanistan’s rugged mountains, now they are an urban police force. But change is always an adjustment. (Image: AP)
It is a symbol of the moment of transition they find themselves in: Once warriors embedded in Afghanistan’s rugged mountains, now they are an urban police force. But change is always an adjustment. (Image: AP)
In the Afghan capital of Kabul, crime was rampant under the previous government of Ashraf Ghani. Robberies and kidnappings were a near daily occurrence and the judicial process time-consuming and expensive. (Image: AP)
In the Afghan capital of Kabul, crime was rampant under the previous government of Ashraf Ghani. Robberies and kidnappings were a near daily occurrence and the judicial process time-consuming and expensive. (Image: AP)
By winning the country after two decades of war with the August 15 seizure of Kabul, the Taliban also inherited a city marked by lawlessness. (Image: AP)
By winning the country after two decades of war with the August 15 seizure of Kabul, the Taliban also inherited a city marked by lawlessness. (Image: AP)
Immediately they set to work, making their presence known in daily street patrols. Some have done away with the typical AK-47 rifles, for U.S.-made M16s left behind by Afghan forces. (Image: AP)
Immediately they set to work, making their presence known in daily street patrols. Some have done away with the typical AK-47 rifles, for US-made M16s left behind by Afghan forces. (Image: AP)
They halt street fights, summon suspected criminals to police stations and chase those who do not heed their call. (Image: AP)
They halt street fights, summon suspected criminals to police stations and chase those who do not heed their call. (Image: AP)
In Kabul’s police district 8, there is a long queue leading to two rooms. In one, there are criminal cases. In another, civilian disputes. Victims of stabbings, robbery and other misdeeds sit in the same room as alleged perpetrators, staring into the distance until it’s their turn to plead their case. (Image: AP)
In Kabul’s police district 8, there is a long queue leading to two rooms. In one, there are criminal cases. In another, civilian disputes. Victims of stabbings, robbery and other misdeeds sit in the same room as alleged perpetrators, staring into the distance until it’s their turn to plead their case. (Image: AP)
For lesser crimes, Taliban police offer the accused three days to show up to the station. After that, they go after them. The court system is a work in progress, officials said. Meetings are still underway between Taliban officials — used to tribal justice prevalent in rural Afghanistan — to work out the process in a sprawling city with an active judiciary. (Image: AP)
For lesser crimes, Taliban police offer the accused three days to show up at the station. After that, they go after them. The court system is a work in progress, officials said. Meetings are still underway between Taliban officials — used to tribal justice prevalent in rural Afghanistan — to work out the process in a sprawling city with an active judiciary. (Image: AP)
Even those who fear them in the embattled city welcome the peace their arrival has wrought. (Image: AP)
Even those who fear them in the embattled city welcome the peace their arrival has wrought. (Image: AP)
The Taliban have empowered local elders to pass judgement based on Shariah, or Islamic law, for minor criminal cases. In the Sheikh Zayed City residential area of Kabul, a committee of elders ordered the father of a man accused of stabbing a neighbor to pay 35,000 Afghanis, around $400. The father counts the banknotes in a rapid shuffle and hands it to the imam, who offers it to the family of the victim. They embrace. Justice served. (Image: AP)
The Taliban have empowered local elders to pass judgement based on Shariah, or Islamic law, for minor criminal cases. In the Sheikh Zayed City residential area of Kabul, a committee of elders ordered the father of a man accused of stabbing a neighbour to pay 35,000 Afghanis, around $400. The father counts the banknotes in a rapid shuffle and hands it to the imam, who offers it to the family of the victim. They embrace. Justice served. (Image: AP)
Associated Press
Tags: #Afghanistan #Slideshow #Taliban #World News
first published: Oct 7, 2021 06:25 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.