Taliban captures Afghanistan: How US armed the Taliban

In Afghanistan, the Taliban seized not only political power but also US-supplied military equipment. Take a look

Moneycontrol News
August 19, 2021 / 01:03 PM IST
More than $2 trillion spent by the US in Afghanistan since October 2001, of which about $83 billion spent on developing and sustaining the Afghanistan army and police force. (Image: News18 Creative)
$83 billion US’ investment on building and training Afghan forces over 20 years. Here’s what you need to understand how much money is that. (Image: News18 Creative)
Weaponry that fell into Taliban fighters’ hands as they seized provincial capitals and military bases. (Image: News18 Creative)
Most of Afghanistan’s provincial capitals fell to the Taliban in 9 days. (Image: News18 Creative)
It is the not first time when Pentagon lost its weaponry delivered to foreign nations. (Image: News18 Creative)
Tags: #Afghanistan #Slideshow #Taliban #Taliban in Afghansitan #US Army #World News
first published: Aug 19, 2021 01:03 pm

