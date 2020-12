Nurse Gabriele Cremona, Doctor Luigi Cavanna's assistant, is reflected in a mirror as he waits in the home of a COVID-19 patient, in Monticelli d'Ongina, near Piacenza, Italy (Image: AP)

Doctor Luigi Cavanna visits COVID-19 patient Maria Teresa Orsi as her husband Maurizio stands by, in their home, in Monticelli d'Ongina, near Piacenza, Italy (Image: AP)

Doctor Luigi Cavanna wears protective gear as he walks in a corridor to leave after visiting COVID-19 patient Maria Teresa Orsi in her home, in Monticelli d'Ongina, near Piacenza, Italy. (Image: AP)

Doctor Mauro Morganti removes his protective gear after doing a house call on a COVID-19 patient, in Campo Tartano, near Sondrio, Italy. (Image: AP)

Doctor Mauro Morganti checks on COVID-19 patient Gemma Bianchini, center, as her daughter Mirella stands by, in her home in Campo Tartano, near Sondrio. (Image: AP)

Doctor Mauro Morganti talks with Milena Barlascini after visiting her mother, COVID-19 patient Gemma Bianchini, at their home, in Campo Tartano, near Sondrio, Italy. (Image: AP)

Doctor Mauro Morganti wears protective gear as he leaves after doing a house call on a COVID-19 patient, in Campo Tartano, near Sondrio. (Image: AP)

Doctor Mauro Morganti checks a patient's oxygen saturation level with a pulse oximeter during a house call, in Tartano. (image: AP)

Doctor Mauro Morganti puts on protective gear before entering a home to visit a COVID-19 patient. (Image: AP)

Medicine packages are placed beneath notes indicating their daily routine, next to logs for a wood oven in the home of a COVID-19 patient in Travo, near Piacenza. (Image: AP)

Doctor Luigi Cavanna leaves a COVID-19 patient's home in Monticelli d'Ongina, near Piacenza. (Image: AP)

Doctor Luigi Cavanna, right, walks with his nurse assistant Gabriele Cremona after doing a house call on a COVID-19 patient, in Travo, near Piacenza. (Image: AP)

Doctor Luigi Cavanna, right, and his nurse assistant Gabriele Cremona are reflected in a puddle after doing a house call on a COVID-19 patient. (Image: AP)

Doctor Luigi Cavanna, left, visits COVID-19 patient Arnaldo Michelotti in his home in Gossolengo. (Image: AP)

Doctor Luigi Cavanna, center, and his assistant nurse Gabriele Cremona visits COVID-19 patient Giancarlo Salvi as Salvi's wife Luciana Botti looks at them from the background, in their home in San Nicolo. (Image: AP)

Doctor Luigi Cavanna, right, talks with COVID-19 patient Giancarlo Salvi's wife Luciana as he listens from the couch, in their home. (Image: AP)

Doctor Luigi Cavanna is reflected in a mirror as he tends to COVID-19 patient Maria Teresa Orsi at her home, in Monticelli D'Ongina. (Image: AP)