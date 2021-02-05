Take a look at how Myanmar citizens are staging protests over a military coup

Myanmar citizens living in India hold placards during a protest, organised by Chin Refugee Committee, against the military coup in Myanmar, in New Delhi, India, February 5. (Image: Reuters)

A woman holds a poster of Myanmar's army chief Min Aung Hlaing with his face crossed out during a protest, organised by Chin Refugee Committee, against the military coup in Myanmar, in New Delhi, India, February 5. (Image: Reuters)

Myanmar citizens living in India hold placards and pictures of Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest, organised by Chin Refugee Committee, against the military coup in Myanmar, in New Delhi, India, February 5. (Image: Reuters)

Teachers from Yangon University of Education wear red ribbons and pose with a three-finger salute as they take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 5. (Image: Reuters)

A woman hits a plate during a night protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 4. (Image: Reuters)

Stickers notes with protest messages against an army coup are seen attached to a historical monument in Yangon, Myanmar February 3. (Image: Reuters)

A woman bangs pans during a night protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 4. (Image: Reuters)

People make noise during a night protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 4. (Image: Reuters)

A man attends a night protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 4. (Image: Reuters)

People make noise during a night protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 4. (Image: Reuters)

A man in a car hits a pot during a night protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 4. (Image: Reuters)

Women hit pans during a night protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 4. (Image: Reuters)

Protesters from Myanmar residing in Japan hold portraits of leader Aung San Suu Kyi at a rally against Myanmar's military after it seized power from a democratically elected civilian government and arrested Suu Kyi, outside Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, Japan February 3. (Image: Reuters)