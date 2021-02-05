Take a look at how Myanmar citizens are staging protests over a military coup Myanmar’s army seized power on February 1, overthrowing popular elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who is detained and now faces possible charges for import infringements over the alleged possession of six unauthorised walkie-talkies. This is how Myanmar citizens from around the world responded against the military coup in Myanmar.
Reuters
February 05, 2021 / 04:52 PM IST
Myanmar citizens living in India hold placards during a protest, organised by Chin Refugee Committee, against the military coup in Myanmar, in New Delhi, India, February 5. (Image: Reuters)
A woman holds a poster of Myanmar's army chief Min Aung Hlaing with his face crossed out during a protest, organised by Chin Refugee Committee, against the military coup in Myanmar, in New Delhi, India, February 5. (Image: Reuters)
Myanmar citizens living in India hold placards and pictures of Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest, organised by Chin Refugee Committee, against the military coup in Myanmar, in New Delhi, India, February 5. (Image: Reuters)
Teachers from Yangon University of Education wear red ribbons and pose with a three-finger salute as they take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 5. (Image: Reuters)
A woman hits a plate during a night protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 4. (Image: Reuters)
Stickers notes with protest messages against an army coup are seen attached to a historical monument in Yangon, Myanmar February 3. (Image: Reuters)
A woman bangs pans during a night protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 4. (Image: Reuters)
People make noise during a night protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 4. (Image: Reuters)
A man attends a night protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 4. (Image: Reuters)
People make noise during a night protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 4. (Image: Reuters)
A man in a car hits a pot during a night protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 4. (Image: Reuters)
Women hit pans during a night protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 4. (Image: Reuters)
Protesters from Myanmar residing in Japan hold portraits of leader Aung San Suu Kyi at a rally against Myanmar's military after it seized power from a democratically elected civilian government and arrested Suu Kyi, outside Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, Japan February 3. (Image: Reuters)
Medical workers wearing red ribbons pose during a protest against the coup that ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, at Yangon General Hospital, in Yangon, Myanmar February 3. (Image: Reuters)