Swiss farmers cook up world's biggest rosti. Check pictures here

The world's largest rosti -- the traditional Swiss potato fritter -- was fried up in Bern on September 19, shattering the previous record, the Swiss farmer's union (USP) said. (Source: AFP)USP president Markus Ritter announced the new rosti record of 13.7 square metres, which easily beat the one set in 1994 in Thun in central Switzerland, when a three-square-metre fritter was made. (Source: AFP)The union, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary, had the pan made on the federal square, in front of the Swiss government and parliament buildings, in the shape of a massive cross placed on a vast red mat to look like the Swiss flag. (Source: AFP)Once cooked, portions of the giant fritter were served to the large crowd gathered to witness the feat. (Source: AFP)While emblematic of the cuisine in the German-speaking part of Switzerland, the rosti has evolved to be considered a national dish. (Source: AFP)It has even given its name to the deep cultural chasm that seems to divide Switzerland's German and French-speaking regions -- the "Rostigraben" -- which tends to appear when the Swiss head to the polls. (Source: AFP)In a symbolic effort to overcome this divide, the potatoes cooked on September 19 were harvested from every region of Switzerland, USP said. (Source: AFP)