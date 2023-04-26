Sudan Crisis: All about what is happening in the country | In Pics

1/8

Sudan is one of the largest countries in Africa. It is also one of the poorest countries in the world.

The clashes are between the country’s army and a paramilitary force called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The main disagreement is on the proposed move towards civilian rule and the plans to include the RSF in to the army.

The RSF grew out of, and is primarily composed of, the Janjaweed militias which were used by the government of Sudan to stifle a rebellion in the Darfur region in the early 2000s.

The Sudanese army and the RSF weren’t always involved in this power struggle; until a few years ago they were allies.

In 2022, a framework deal to put power back in the hands of civilians was agreed. Tensions increased over the demand for the RSF’s integration into the Sudanese military.

In April 2023, Dagalo mobilized the RSF against al-Burhan’s government. The fighting broke out in Sudan’s capital on April 15 and quickly escalated to other parts of the country.

Much of the conflict is happening in densely populated urban areas and civilians have become its victims. According to WHO, more than 400 people have died since fighting broke out.

Moneycontrol News