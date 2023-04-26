 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sudan Crisis: All about what is happening in the country | In Pics

Moneycontrol News
Apr 26, 2023 / 11:59 AM IST

A rivalry between Sudan’s two top generals has engulfed Sudan in warfare. The fighting between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan's forces and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) began on April 15 over a dispute on the planned integration of the RSF into the regular army. The move was a key condition for a deal aimed at restoring Sudan's democratic transition after the military toppled former leader Omar al-Bashir in April 2019 following mass citizen protests. The two men had joined forces to oust a civilian government installed after Bashir's downfall, before turning on each other

Clashes are between Sudan's army and a paramilitary force called the Rapid Support Forces

1/8

Sudan is one of the largest countries in Africa. It is also one of the poorest countries in the world.

2/8

The clashes are between the country’s army and a paramilitary force called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

3/8

The main disagreement is on the proposed move towards civilian rule and the plans to include the RSF in to the army.

4/8

The RSF grew out of, and is primarily composed of, the Janjaweed militias which were used by the government of Sudan to stifle a rebellion in the Darfur region in the early 2000s.

5/8

The Sudanese army and the RSF weren’t always involved in this power struggle; until a few years ago they were allies.

6/8

In 2022, a framework deal to put power back in the hands of civilians was agreed. Tensions increased over the demand for the RSF’s integration into the Sudanese military.

7/8

In April 2023, Dagalo mobilized the RSF against al-Burhan’s government. The fighting broke out in Sudan’s capital on April 15 and quickly escalated to other parts of the country.

8/8

Much of the conflict is happening in densely populated urban areas and civilians have become its victims. According to WHO, more than 400 people have died since fighting broke out.