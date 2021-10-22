MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Stunning views from New York's newest outdoor observation deck

Views of New York from One Vanderbilt's observation deck atop the new tower during its official opening in midtown Manhattan.

Reuters
October 22, 2021 / 01:49 PM IST
People ride the outdoor glass elevator at the SUMMIT One Vanderbilt observation deck atop the new One Vanderbilt tower in midtown Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 21. (Image: Reuters)
People ride the outdoor glass elevator at the SUMMIT One Vanderbilt observation deck atop the new One Vanderbilt tower in midtown Manhattan in New York City on October 21. (Image: Reuters)
A man walks through floating silver balloons in one of the areas of the SUMMIT One Vanderbilt observation deck atop the new One Vanderbilt tower in midtown Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 21. (Image: Reuters)
A man walks through floating silver balloons in one of the areas of the SUMMIT One Vanderbilt observation deck atop the new One Vanderbilt tower in midtown Manhattan in New York City on October 21. (Image: Reuters)
People attend the preview of SUMMIT One Vanderbilt observation deck. (Image: Reuters)
People attend the preview of SUMMIT One Vanderbilt observation deck. (Image: Reuters)
People are reflected on windows as they attend the preview of SUMMIT One Vanderbilt observation deck. (Image: Reuters)
People are reflected on windows as they attend the preview of SUMMIT One Vanderbilt observation deck. (Image: Reuters)
A woman attends the preview of SUMMIT One Vanderbilt observation deck in New York City, New York, U.S., October 18. (Image: Reuters)
A woman attends the preview of SUMMIT One Vanderbilt observation deck in New York City on October 18. (Image: Reuters)
A woman looks at The Empire State Building and the New York Skyline during a preview of SUMMIT One Vanderbilt observation deck in New York City, New York, U.S., October 18. (Image: Reuters)
A woman looks at The Empire State Building and the New York Skyline during a preview of SUMMIT One Vanderbilt observation deck in New York City on October 18. (Image: Reuters)
A woman is reflected on a window as people attend the preview of SUMMIT One Vanderbilt observation deck. (Image: Reuters)
A woman is reflected on a window as people attend the preview of SUMMIT One Vanderbilt observation deck. (Image: Reuters)
The Empire State Building and New York’s skyline are seen during the preview of SUMMIT One Vanderbilt observation deck. (Image: Reuters)
The Empire State Building and New York’s skyline are seen during the preview of SUMMIT One Vanderbilt observation deck. (Image: Reuters)
People attend the preview of SUMMIT One Vanderbilt observation deck, which is spread across the top four floors of the new One Vanderbilt tower in Midtown Manhattan, in New York City, New York, U.S., October 18. (Image: Reuters)
People attend the preview of SUMMIT One Vanderbilt observation deck, which is spread across the top four floors of the new One Vanderbilt tower in Midtown Manhattan, in New York City, on October 18. (Image: Reuters)
Reuters
Tags: #New York City #NYC observation deck #One Vanderbilt #Slideshow #World News
first published: Oct 22, 2021 01:49 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.