    Stunning images of autumn beauty around the world

    Spectacular fall colors around the world

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    October 28, 2022 / 12:37 PM IST
    People cross a foot bridge over the River Garry near Pitlochry, Scotland, October 26. (Image: Reuters/Russell Cheyne)
    A woman photographs the vivid autumn colors of fallen leaves from a tree on the National Mall in Washington, October 26. (Image: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)
    An aerial view of the golden and rust-coloured leaves in the Gavre Forest in Le Gavre near Nantes, France, October 26. (Image: Reuters/Stephane Mahe)
    Autumnal foliage is reflected on Loch Faskally near Pitlochry, Scotland, Britain, October 26. (Image: Reuters/Russell Cheyne)
    A mallard duck swims on Loch Faskally near Pitlochry, Scotland, Britain, October 26. (Image: Reuters/Russell Cheyne)
    Autumnal foliage is reflected on Loch Faskally near Pitlochry, Scotland, Britain, October 26. (Image: Reuters/Russell Cheyne)
    Standing beneath trees in full autumn color, women overlook the Potomac River at the Georgetown waterfront in Washington, October 25. (Image: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)
    A car makes its way through a forest of trees with autumn foliage in an aerial photograph taken in Mavrovo, North Macedonia October 23. (Image: Reuters/Ognen Teofilovski)
    A motorcyclist rides under a canopy of brightly coloured fall foliage in the Halton Regional Forest Mahon Tract near Campbellville, Ontario, Canada October 22. (Image: Reuters/Chris Helgren)
    A hiker crosses a bridge over a creek along King's Trail (Kungsleden) hiking route, during autumn in Lapland, near Abisko, Sweden September 13. (Image: Reuters/Lisi Niesner)
    A hiker makes his way along King's Trail (Kungsleden) hiking route, during autumn in Lapland, near Abisko, Sweden September 12. (Image: Reuters/Lisi Niesner)
    #Autumn #autumn weather #World News
    Oct 28, 2022 12:37 pm
