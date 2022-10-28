Stunning images of autumn beauty around the world

People cross a foot bridge over the River Garry near Pitlochry, Scotland, October 26. (Image: Reuters/Russell Cheyne)

A woman photographs the vivid autumn colors of fallen leaves from a tree on the National Mall in Washington, October 26. (Image: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

An aerial view of the golden and rust-coloured leaves in the Gavre Forest in Le Gavre near Nantes, France, October 26. (Image: Reuters/Stephane Mahe)

Autumnal foliage is reflected on Loch Faskally near Pitlochry, Scotland, Britain, October 26. (Image: Reuters/Russell Cheyne)

A mallard duck swims on Loch Faskally near Pitlochry, Scotland, Britain, October 26. (Image: Reuters/Russell Cheyne)

Autumnal foliage is reflected on Loch Faskally near Pitlochry, Scotland, Britain, October 26. (Image: Reuters/Russell Cheyne)

Standing beneath trees in full autumn color, women overlook the Potomac River at the Georgetown waterfront in Washington, October 25. (Image: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

A car makes its way through a forest of trees with autumn foliage in an aerial photograph taken in Mavrovo, North Macedonia October 23. (Image: Reuters/Ognen Teofilovski)

A motorcyclist rides under a canopy of brightly coloured fall foliage in the Halton Regional Forest Mahon Tract near Campbellville, Ontario, Canada October 22. (Image: Reuters/Chris Helgren)

A hiker crosses a bridge over a creek along King's Trail (Kungsleden) hiking route, during autumn in Lapland, near Abisko, Sweden September 13. (Image: Reuters/Lisi Niesner)