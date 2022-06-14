Strawberry Supermoon to occur on June 14; here’s all you need to know

June’s full moon, known as Strawberry Moon, will occur on June 14. This time it is a supermoon, and hence the name ‘Strawberry Supermoon’.
June’s full moon, known as Strawberry Moon, will occur on June 14. This time it is a supermoon, and hence the name Strawberry Supermoon.
According to Farmer’s Almanac, the name comes from the Algonquin Native American tribe in the northeastern US and eastern Canada.
A supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth in its orbit.
There will be six more full moon events in 2022. Take a look at the full moon calendar for the year.