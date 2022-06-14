Strawberry Supermoon to occur on June 14; here’s all you need to know

Moneycontrol News

June’s full moon, known as Strawberry Moon, will occur on June 14. This time it is a supermoon, and hence the name Strawberry Supermoon.According to Farmer’s Almanac, the name comes from the Algonquin Native American tribe in the northeastern US and eastern Canada.A supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth in its orbit.There will be six more full moon events in 2022. Take a look at the full moon calendar for the year.