 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Strawberry Supermoon to occur on June 14; here’s all you need to know

Moneycontrol News
Jun 14, 2022 / 06:22 PM IST

June’s full moon, known as Strawberry Moon, will occur on June 14. This time it is a supermoon, and hence the name ‘Strawberry Supermoon’.

(Image: News18 Creative)

June’s full moon, known as Strawberry Moon, will occur on June 14. This time it is a supermoon, and hence the name Strawberry Supermoon. According to Farmer’s Almanac, the name comes from the Algonquin Native American tribe in the northeastern US and eastern Canada. A supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth in its orbit. There will be six more full moon events in 2022. Take a look at the full moon calendar for the year.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Moon #Slideshow #Strawberry Supermoon #supermoon #World News
first published: Jun 14, 2022 06:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.