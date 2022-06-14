English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

    Strawberry Supermoon to occur on June 14; here’s all you need to know

    June’s full moon, known as Strawberry Moon, will occur on June 14. This time it is a supermoon, and hence the name ‘Strawberry Supermoon’.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 14, 2022 / 06:22 PM IST
    June’s full moon, known as Strawberry Moon, will occur on June 14. This time it is a supermoon hence the name Strawberry Supermoon.
    June’s full moon, known as Strawberry Moon, will occur on June 14. This time it is a supermoon, and hence the name Strawberry Supermoon.
    According to Farmer’s Almanac, the name comes from the Algonquin Native American tribe in the northeastern US and eastern Canada.
    According to Farmer’s Almanac, the name comes from the Algonquin Native American tribe in the northeastern US and eastern Canada.
    A supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth in its orbit.
    A supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth in its orbit.
    There will be six more full moon events in 2022. Here’s the full moon calendar for the year.
    There will be six more full moon events in 2022. Take a look at the full moon calendar for the year.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Moon #Slideshow #Strawberry Supermoon #supermoon #World News
    first published: Jun 14, 2022 06:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.