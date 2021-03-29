English
Stranded at sea, coronavirus takes toll on mental health of sailors

When Ritesh Mehra, 43, enlisted for a four-month stint as captain on a liquid gas tanker last July, he never expected to be stranded at sea until spring.

Reuters
March 29, 2021 / 09:59 AM IST
A staff member of the Mission of Seafarers holds a bag tied to a rope during a trip to deliver supplies to sailors stranded on visiting cargo vessels due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Hong Kong, China March 22, 2021. Picture taken March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik - RC2QKM94DQIK
A staff member of the Mission of Seafarers holds a bag tied to a rope during a trip to deliver supplies to sailors stranded on visiting cargo vessels due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Hong Kong, China (REUTERS/Lam Yik)
Reverend Stephen Miller of the Mission to Seafarers poses for a picture on a boat near a container ship during a trip to deliver supplies to sailors stranded on visiting cargo vessels due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Hong Kong, China March 22, 2021. Picture taken March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik - RC2QKM9H5OTW
Reverend Stephen Miller of the Mission to Seafarers poses for a picture on a boat near a container ship during a trip to deliver supplies to sailors stranded on visiting cargo vessels due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Hong Kong, China. (REUTERS/Lam Yik)
Reverend Stephen Miller and a staff member of the Mission to Seafarers pack supplies on a boat during a trip to deliver them to sailors stranded on visiting cargo vessels due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Hong Kong, China March 22, 2021. Picture taken March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik - RC2PKM9B8Y5W
Reverend Stephen Miller and a staff member of the Mission to Seafarers pack supplies on a boat during a trip to deliver them to sailors stranded on visiting cargo vessels due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Hong Kong, China. (REUTERS/Lam Yik)
The Mission to Seafarers boat travels past a Greece-flagged bulk carrier during a trip to deliver supplies to sailors stranded on visiting cargo vessels due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Hong Kong, China March 22, 2021. Picture taken March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik - RC2PKM99OZBK
The Mission to Seafarers boat travels past a Greece-flagged bulk carrier during a trip to deliver supplies to sailors stranded on visiting cargo vessels due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Hong Kong, China. (REUTERS/Lam Yik)
A sailor on an Indonesia-flagged cement carrier pulls a bag as the Mission of Seafarers delivers supplies to sailors stranded on visiting cargo vessels due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Hong Kong, China March 22, 2021. Picture taken March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik - RC2PKM9JSXOG
A sailor on an Indonesia-flagged cement carrier pulls a bag as the Mission of Seafarers delivers supplies to sailors stranded on visiting cargo vessels due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Hong Kong, China. (REUTERS/Lam Yik)
