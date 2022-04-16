Star Wars Iron Beam: Israel unveils new laser-based missile interceptor

Moneycontrol News

Israel's defence ministry has unveiled 'Iron Beam', a high-powered laser-based aerial defence system that can bring down missiles, rockets and mortars. (Image: Twitter/@Israel_MOD)"It may sound like science fiction but it's real," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tweeted, as he shared visuals of Iron Beam's successful test operation. (Image: Video screengrab/Twitter/@naftalibennett)"This is the world’s first energy-based weapons system that uses a laser to shoot down incoming UAVs, rockets and mortars at a cost of $3.50 per shot," Bennett added. (Image: Video screengrab/Twitter/@naftalibennett)Israel's defence minister Benny Gantz oversaw the recent tests involving Iron Beam. The tests were conducted jointly by Israel and global arms manufacturer Rafael. (Image: Twitter/@Israel_MOD)The tests were conducted in March in the Negev Desert, Tel Aviv said. The release of its visuals is likely to send a message to Israel's adversaries, including Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza; the Hezbollah, which is leading a front at the Lebanese border; and Iran, the country's archrival. (File image: AP)