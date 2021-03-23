Spring in blossom; some spectacular pictures from around the world

A man wearing a protective face mask takes a photo among blooming cherry blossoms amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan, March 23. (Image: Reuters)

A bee collects pollen from cherry blossom at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, London, Britain, March 22. (Image: Reuters)

Blossomed peach trees are seen on a field in Veria, Greece, March 17. (Image: Reuters)

A parakeet eats a cherry blossom in St. James's Park, London, Britain, March 19. (Image: Reuters)

A farmer works on his field next to blossomed peach tree fields in Veria, Greece, March 17. (Image: Reuters)

A child wears a protective face mask as she walks with her dog next to flowering of peach trees (pink flowers) in Aitona, in the Catalonian province of Lleida, Spain March 13. (Image: Reuters)

Visitors photograph magnolia blossom at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, London, Britain, March 22. (Image: Reuters)

A woman wears a protective face mask as she walks next to flowering of peach trees (pink flowers) in Aitona, in the Catalonian province of Lleida, Spain March 13. (Image: Reuters)

A view shows flowering of peach trees (pink flowers) in Aitona, in the Catalonian province of Lleida, Spain March 13. (Image: Reuters)