English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Spring in blossom; some spectacular pictures from around the world

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

Reuters
March 23, 2021 / 08:04 PM IST
A man wearing a protective face mask takes a photo among blooming cherry blossoms amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan, March 23. (Image: Reuters)
A man wearing a protective face mask takes a photo among blooming cherry blossoms amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan, March 23. (Image: Reuters)
A bee collects pollen from cherry blossom at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, London, Britain, March 22. (Image: Reuters)
A bee collects pollen from cherry blossom at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, London, Britain, March 22. (Image: Reuters)
Blossomed peach trees are seen on a field in Veria, Greece, March 17. (Image: Reuters)
Blossomed peach trees are seen on a field in Veria, Greece, March 17. (Image: Reuters)
A parakeet eats a cherry blossom in St. James's Park, London, Britain, March 19. (Image: Reuters)
A parakeet eats a cherry blossom in St. James's Park, London, Britain, March 19. (Image: Reuters)
A farmer works on his field next to blossomed peach tree fields in Veria, Greece, March 17. (Image: Reuters)
A farmer works on his field next to blossomed peach tree fields in Veria, Greece, March 17. (Image: Reuters)
A child wears a protective face mask as she walks with her dog next to flowering of peach trees (pink flowers) in Aitona, in the Catalonian province of Lleida, Spain March 13. (Image: Reuters)
A child wears a protective face mask as she walks with her dog next to flowering of peach trees (pink flowers) in Aitona, in the Catalonian province of Lleida, Spain March 13. (Image: Reuters)
Visitors photograph magnolia blossom at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, London, Britain, March 22. (Image: Reuters)
Visitors photograph magnolia blossom at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, London, Britain, March 22. (Image: Reuters)
A woman wears a protective face mask as she walks next to flowering of peach trees (pink flowers) in Aitona, in the Catalonian province of Lleida, Spain March 13. (Image: Reuters)
A woman wears a protective face mask as she walks next to flowering of peach trees (pink flowers) in Aitona, in the Catalonian province of Lleida, Spain March 13. (Image: Reuters)
A view shows flowering of peach trees (pink flowers) in Aitona, in the Catalonian province of Lleida, Spain March 13. (Image: Reuters)
A view shows flowering of peach trees (pink flowers) in Aitona, in the Catalonian province of Lleida, Spain March 13. (Image: Reuters)
A dog runs next to flowering of peach trees (pink flowers) and pear trees (white flowers) in Aitona, in the Catalonian province of Lleida, Spain March 14. (Image: Reuters)
A dog runs next to flowering of peach trees (pink flowers) and pear trees (white flowers) in Aitona, in the Catalonian province of Lleida, Spain March 14. (Image: Reuters)
Reuters
TAGS: #coronavirus #Nature #Slideshow #Spring blossom #Spring season #World News
first published: Mar 23, 2021 08:04 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.