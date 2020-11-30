Spanish nurses witness grim solitude of COVID-19

Ana Aguilar, a nursing assistant, feeds one of her patients at the COVID-19 ward at the hospital del Mar on November 18. Aguilar asked one of her patients, who was in the last days of her life, if there was anything she could do for her. Her patient said she wanted to eat "salmorejo", a traditional creamy tomato soup, so Aguilar made it at home and took it to the hospital. The patient said, "tasty, tasty, tasty," after each spoonful as she ate it. (Image: AP)