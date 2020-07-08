Spain cancels bull festival due to COVID-19; here are some pictures showing before and after scenes of the event

The famous bull-running event of Pamplona was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak in Spain. The fiesta traditionally kicks off with the 'Chupinazo' at noon on July 6, when a rocket is fired from the city hall to the cheers of people crammed into the square clad in white clothes and red neck-scarves. But in April, with Spain's coronavirus outbreak spiralling out of control, the city called off the festivities for the first time in four decades. Let’s take a look at the pictures depicting before and after scenes from the normally busy running of the bulls in Pamplona. (Image: Reuters)