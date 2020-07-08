Spain cancels bull festival due to COVID-19; here are some pictures showing before and after scenes of the event

In April, with Spain's coronavirus outbreak spiralling out of control, the famous running bull festival was called off for the first time in four decades to combat the spread of the outbreak Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/18 The famous bull-running event of Pamplona was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak in Spain. The fiesta traditionally kicks off with the 'Chupinazo' at noon on July 6, when a rocket is fired from the city hall to the cheers of people crammed into the square clad in white clothes and red neck-scarves. But in April, with Spain's coronavirus outbreak spiralling out of control, the city called off the festivities for the first time in four decades. Let’s take a look at the pictures depicting before and after scenes from the normally busy running of the bulls in Pamplona. (Image: Reuters) 2/18 A Reuters photographer holds a picture of a reveller sprinting in front of a bull during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival, taken in July 2019. (Image: Reuters) 3/18 A Reuters photographer holds a picture of revellers sprinting in front of bulls and steers during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival, taken in July 2019. (Image: Reuters) 4/18 A Reuters photographer holds a picture of revellers attempting to dodge a wild cow following the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival, taken in July 2019, in front of the bullring, as a Spanish apprentice bullfighters trains in the arena during the second day of San Fermin festival. (Image: Reuters) 5/18 A Reuters photographer holds a picture of a couple kissing each other during the opening of 'chupinazo', taken in July 2019, in front of the square where the firing of 'chupinazo' took place, which opens the San Fermin festival. (Image: Reuters) 6/18 A Reuters photographer holds a picture of revellers celebrating during the opening of 'chupinazo', taken in July 2019. (Image: Reuters) 7/18 A Reuters photographer holds a picture of a band playing during the opening of 'chupinazo', taken in July 2019, in front of a street. (Image: Reuters) 8/18 A Reuters photographer holds a picture of runners participating in the traditional singing before the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival, taken in July 2019. (Image: Reuters) 9/18 A Reuters photographer holds a picture of revellers having breakfast at the San Fermin festival, taken in July 2019. (Image: Reuters) 10/18 A Reuters photographer holds a picture of a reveller being helped by medical staff during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival, taken in July 2019. (Image: Reuters) 11/18 A Reuters photographer holds a picture of revellers sprinting near bulls and steers during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival, taken in July 2019. (Image: Reuters) 12/18 A Reuters photographer holds a picture of revellers holding up traditional red scarves before the firing of 'chupinazo', taken in July 2019. (Image: Reuters) 13/18 A Reuters photographer holds a picture of revellers running next to the Fire Bull, a man carrying a bull figure packed with fireworks, during the opening of the San Fermin festival, taken in July 2019. (Image: Reuters) 14/18 A Reuters photographer holds a picture of a 'Zaldiko' hitting revellers with a sponge as he takes part in the procession of the Saints Day after the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival, taken in July 2019. (Image: Reuters) 15/18 A Reuters photographer holds a picture of Spanish bullfighter Antonio Ferrera giving the 'coup de grace' with a dagger to a bull after driving the sword into it during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival, in front of the bullring, during the second day of San Fermin festival. (Image: Reuters) 16/18 A Reuters photographer holds a picture of an assistant bullfighter watching a balloon during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival, in front of the bullring, as Spanish apprentice bullfighters painting lines on the arena during the second day of San Fermin festival. (Image: Reuters) 17/18 A Reuters photographer holds a picture of Spanish bullfighter Pablo Aguado driving the sword into a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival, in front of the bullring, as a Spanish apprentice bullfighter (L) and a worker paint lines on the arena during the second day of San Fermin festival. (Image: Reuters) 18/18 A Reuters photographer holds a picture of a recortador jumping over a bull during a contest at the San Fermin festival, taken in July 2019. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jul 8, 2020 07:21 pm