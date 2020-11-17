SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience capsule carrying four astronauts docks with International Space Station

NASA's Michael Hopkins and his crew — Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Japan's Soichi Noguchi — join two Russians and one American who flew to the space station last month from Kazakhstan. Moneycontrol News The SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience capsule successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS) on November 16, transporting NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi. (Image: SpaceX) The Dragon capsule pulled up and docked late night on November 16, following a 27-hour, completely automated flight from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, thus ending almost a decade of international reliance on Russia for rides on its Soyuz rockets. (Image:AP) Four astronauts took the SpaceX Crew Dragon 'Resilience' to the ISS following a successful test flight in August. (Image: AP) NASA astronauts (left to right), mission specialist Shannon Walker, vehicle pilot Victor Glover, commander Mike Hopkins and mission specialist from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), astronaut Soichi Noguchi, walk out of the Operations and Checkout Building on their way to the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft at the Kennedy Space Center on November 15, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. This will mark the second astronaut launch from the US soil by NASA and SpaceX and the first operational mission named Crew-1 to the International Space Station. (Image: AP) Hopkins and his crew — Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Japan's Soichi Noguchi — join two Russians and one American who flew to the space station last month from Kazakhstan. The four astronauts will remain at the orbiting lab until their replacements arrive on another Dragon in April. (Image: AP) First Published on Nov 17, 2020 03:11 pm