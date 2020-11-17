PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld
Last Updated : Nov 17, 2020 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience capsule carrying four astronauts docks with International Space Station

NASA's Michael Hopkins and his crew — Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Japan's Soichi Noguchi — join two Russians and one American who flew to the space station last month from Kazakhstan.

Moneycontrol News
The SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience capsule successfully docked to the International Space Station (ISS) on November 16, transporting NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi. (Image: SpaceX)

The SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience capsule successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS) on November 16, transporting NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi. (Image: SpaceX)

The Dragon capsule pulled up and docked late night on November 16, following a 27-hour, completely automated flight from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The linkup occurred 262 miles (422 kilometers) above Idaho. (Image:AP)

The Dragon capsule pulled up and docked late night on November 16, following a 27-hour, completely automated flight from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, thus ending almost a decade of international reliance on Russia for rides on its Soyuz rockets. (Image:AP)

Four astronauts were launched on the SpaceX Crew Dragon "Resilience" to the ISS following a successful test flight in August. (Image: AP)

Four astronauts took the SpaceX Crew Dragon 'Resilience' to the ISS following a successful test flight in August. (Image: AP)

NASA astronauts (left to right), mission specialist Shannon Walker, vehicle pilot Victor Glover, commander Mike Hopkins and mission specialist from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), astronaut Soichi Noguchi walk out of the Operations and Checkout Building on their way to the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft at the Kennedy Space Center on November 15, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. This will mark the second astronaut launch from U.S. soil by NASA and SpaceX and the first operational mission named Crew-1 to the International Space Station. (Image: AP)

NASA astronauts (left to right), mission specialist Shannon Walker, vehicle pilot Victor Glover, commander Mike Hopkins and mission specialist from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), astronaut Soichi Noguchi, walk out of the Operations and Checkout Building on their way to the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft at the Kennedy Space Center on November 15, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. This will mark the second astronaut launch from the US soil by NASA and SpaceX and the first operational mission named Crew-1 to the International Space Station. (Image: AP)

Hopkins and his crew — Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Japan's Soichi Noguchi — join two Russians and one American who flew to the space station last month from Kazakhstan. The four astronauts will remain at the orbiting lab until their replacements arrive on another Dragon in April. (Image: AP)

Hopkins and his crew — Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Japan's Soichi Noguchi — join two Russians and one American who flew to the space station last month from Kazakhstan. The four astronauts will remain at the orbiting lab until their replacements arrive on another Dragon in April. (Image: AP)

First Published on Nov 17, 2020 03:11 pm

tags #NASA #Slideshow #SpaceX #SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.