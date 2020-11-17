SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience capsule carrying four astronauts docks with International Space Station

NASA astronauts (left to right), mission specialist Shannon Walker, vehicle pilot Victor Glover, commander Mike Hopkins and mission specialist from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), astronaut Soichi Noguchi, walk out of the Operations and Checkout Building on their way to the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft at the Kennedy Space Center on November 15, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. This will mark the second astronaut launch from the US soil by NASA and SpaceX and the first operational mission named Crew-1 to the International Space Station. (Image: AP)