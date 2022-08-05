South Korea launches first-ever spacecraft to the moon

South Korea joined the stampede to the moon on August 4 with the launch of a lunar orbiter that will scout out future landing spots. The satellite launched by SpaceX is taking a long, roundabout path to conserve fuel and will arrive in December. (Image: AP)

If successful, it will join spacecraft from the U.S. and India already operating around the moon, and a Chinese rover exploring the moon’s far side. (Image: AP)

South Korea’s $180 million mission - the country’s first step in lunar exploration - features a boxy, solar-powered satellite designed to skim just 62 miles (100 kilometers) above the lunar surface. (Image: AP)

Scientists expect to collect geologic and other data for at least a year from this low polar orbit. It is South Korea’s second shot at space in six weeks. (Image: AP)

Danuri - Korean for “enjoy the moon" - is carrying six science instruments, including a camera for NASA. It's designed to peer into the permanently shadowed, ice-filled craters at the lunar poles. (Image: AP)

NASA favors the lunar South Pole for future astronaut outposts because of evidence of frozen water. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket carrying Danuri took off from Cape Canaveral close to sunset. (Image: AP)