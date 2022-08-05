English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

    South Korea launches first-ever spacecraft to the moon

    South Korea joined the stampede to the moon on August 4 with the launch of a lunar orbiter that will scout out future landing spots. The satellite launched by SpaceX is taking a long, roundabout path to conserve fuel and will arrive in December.

    Associated Press
    August 05, 2022 / 12:14 PM IST
    South Korea joined the stampede to the moon on August 4 with the launch of a lunar orbiter that will scout out future landing spots. The satellite launched by SpaceX is taking a long, roundabout path to conserve fuel and will arrive in December. (Image: AP)
    South Korea joined the stampede to the moon on August 4 with the launch of a lunar orbiter that will scout out future landing spots. The satellite launched by SpaceX is taking a long, roundabout path to conserve fuel and will arrive in December. (Image: AP)
    If successful, it will join spacecraft from the U.S. and India already operating around the moon, and a Chinese rover exploring the moon’s far side. (Image: AP)
    If successful, it will join spacecraft from the U.S. and India already operating around the moon, and a Chinese rover exploring the moon’s far side. (Image: AP)
    South Korea’s $180 million mission - the country’s first step in lunar exploration - features a boxy, solar-powered satellite designed to skim just 62 miles (100 kilometers) above the lunar surface. (Image: AP)
    South Korea’s $180 million mission - the country’s first step in lunar exploration - features a boxy, solar-powered satellite designed to skim just 62 miles (100 kilometers) above the lunar surface. (Image: AP)
    Scientists expect to collect geologic and other data for at least a year from this low polar orbit. It is South Korea’s second shot at space in six weeks. (Image: AP)
    Scientists expect to collect geologic and other data for at least a year from this low polar orbit. It is South Korea’s second shot at space in six weeks. (Image: AP)
    Danuri - Korean for “enjoy the moon" - is carrying six science instruments, including a camera for NASA. It's designed to peer into the permanently shadowed, ice-filled craters at the lunar poles. (Image: AP)
    Danuri - Korean for “enjoy the moon" - is carrying six science instruments, including a camera for NASA. It's designed to peer into the permanently shadowed, ice-filled craters at the lunar poles. (Image: AP)
    NASA favors the lunar South Pole for future astronaut outposts because of evidence of frozen water. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket carrying Danuri took off from Cape Canaveral close to sunset. (Image: AP)
    NASA favors the lunar South Pole for future astronaut outposts because of evidence of frozen water. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket carrying Danuri took off from Cape Canaveral close to sunset. (Image: AP)
    The first-stage booster - making its sixth flight - landed on an ocean platform several minutes later for further recycling. It was the third spaceshot of the day from the U.S. (Image: AP)
    The first-stage booster - making its sixth flight - landed on an ocean platform several minutes later for further recycling. It was the third spaceshot of the day from the U.S. (Image: AP)
    Associated Press
    Tags: #Danuri #Moon #Slideshow #South Korea #space #SpaceX #World News
    first published: Aug 5, 2022 12:14 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.