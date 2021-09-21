Some Afghan youth attend classes after Taliban takeover

Some Afghan girls returned to primary schools with gender-segregated classes, but older girls faced an anxious wait with no clarity over if and when they would be able to resume their studies at the secondary school level. (Image: Reuters)

Most schools in the capital Kabul have stayed shut since the Taliban captured the city just over a month ago. (Image: Reuters)

Taliban officials say they will not return to the fundamentalist policies - including a ban on girls receiving an education - when they last ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001. (Image: Reuters)

They have now promised that girls will be able to study - but only in segregated classrooms. (Image: Reuters)

However, there was uncertainty for many other girls at the school, which teaches at both primary and secondary level. (Image: Reuters)