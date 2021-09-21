MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Some Afghan youth attend classes after Taliban takeover

Some Afghan girls returned to primary schools with gender-segregated classes, but older girls faced an anxious wait with no clarity over if and when they would be able to resume their studies at the secondary school level.

Reuters
September 21, 2021 / 04:56 PM IST
Some Afghan girls returned to primary schools with gender-segregated classes, but older girls faced an anxious wait with no clarity over if and when they would be able to resume their studies at the secondary school level. (Image: Reuters)
Some Afghan girls returned to primary schools with gender-segregated classes, but older girls faced an anxious wait with no clarity over if and when they would be able to resume their studies at the secondary school level. (Image: Reuters)
Most schools in the capital Kabul have stayed shut since the Taliban captured the city just over a month ago. (Image: Reuters)
Most schools in the capital Kabul have stayed shut since the Taliban captured the city just over a month ago. (Image: Reuters)
Taliban officials say they will not return to the fundamentalist policies - including a ban on girls receiving an education - when they last ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001. (Image: Reuters)
Taliban officials say they will not return to the fundamentalist policies - including a ban on girls receiving an education - when they last ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001. (Image: Reuters)
They have now promised that girls will be able to study - but only in segregated classrooms. (Image: Reuters)
They have now promised that girls will be able to study - but only in segregated classrooms. (Image: Reuters)
However, there was uncertainty for many other girls at the school, which teaches at both primary and secondary level. (Image: Reuters)
However, there was uncertainty for many other girls at the school, which teaches at both primary and secondary level. (Image: Reuters)
On September 17 the education ministry said boys' secondary schools would soon reopen, but made no mention of girls. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told the local Bakhtar News Agency on September 18 that arrangements were being made to reopen girls' secondary schools but he gave no date. (Image: Reuters)
On September 17 the education ministry said boys' secondary schools would soon reopen, but made no mention of girls. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told the local Bakhtar News Agency on September 18 that arrangements were being made to reopen girls' secondary schools but he gave no date. (Image: Reuters)
Reuters
Tags: #Afgahnsitan #Afghan school #education #Slideshow #Taliban #World News
first published: Sep 21, 2021 04:56 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.