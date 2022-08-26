Six-months of Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Some key numbers that explain the impact of Russia’s war on Ukraine

Moneycontrol News

The Ukraine-Russia war, which enters its sixth month, has displaced lakhs of people and claimed thousands of lives. The war destroyed vast swathes of Ukraine’s infrastructure, and ravaged its economy. These key numbers explain the impact of the war. (Image: News18 Creative)Since the beginning of the war more than 1 crore people have left Ukraine to settle in neighboring countries. As of mid-August, roughly 66 lakh are internally displaced. (Image: News18 Creative)Major destinations for people who have left Ukraine as of August 16, 2022. (Image: News18 Creative)Russia and Ukraine both have reported military casualities since the invasion began in February. (Image: News18 Creative)According to the UN human rights office, nearly 5,600 civilians were killed in Ukraine. This number could be much higher. (Image: News18 Creative)Six months into the war, Russia has expanded its territory in Ukraine. In June, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia has occupied 20 percent of the country, or about 47,000 square miles of Ukrainian land. (Image: News18 Creative)A look at the Ukraine territory under Russian occupation before the beginning of the on February 24, 2022 vs six months later. (Image: News18 Creative)Ukraine has faced serious economic consequences of the war. According to a study from Kyiv School of Economics, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused $108.3 billion in damage to the country’s infrastructure. (Image: News18 Creative)Dozens of countries have supplied Ukraine with military assistance, including weapons systems and training. (Image: News18 Creative)