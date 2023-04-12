Sitharaman in US: FM visits NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland

1/6 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on April 11 visited NASA's Goddard Space Flight Centre in Greenbelt, Maryland during her official visit to the United States. She was accompanied by the US Ambassador of India Taranjit Singh Sandhu. (Image: Twitter @nsitharamanoffc)

2/6 She was given presentations about various activities at NASA Goddard by Dr Makenzie Lystrup, Director of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Centre, Ray Rubilotta, Associate Centre Director at NASA Goddard and Dr Michelle Thaller Astrophysicist. (Image: Twitter @nsitharamanoffc)

3/6 NASA's Goddard Space Flight Centre (GSFC) Hyperwall is a video wall capable of displaying multiple high-definition data visualisations and images simultaneously across an arrangements od screens. (Image: Twitter @nsitharamanoffc)

4/6 Sitharaman also visited the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope at NASA Goddard in Greenbelt, Maryland. The telescope is a NASA observatory designed to settle essential questions in the areas of dark energy, exoplanets and infrared astrophysics. (Image: Twitter @nsitharamanoffc)

5/6 The Telescope is named after Dr Nancy Grace Roman, who was also the first female executive & the first Chief of Astronomy at NASA and is widely known as the ‘Mother of the Hubble Space Telescope’. (Image: Twitter @nsitharamanoffc)