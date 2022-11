The Shraddha Walker murder case served as a grim reminder of the prevalence of intimate partner violence. Now, a recent study has revealed that over half of women murdered in 2012 worldwide were killed by their partner or family. (Image: News18 Creative)

Most killings of women and girls are gender motivated. On average more than 5 women are killed every hour by someone in their own family. (Image: News18 Creative)

While the overwhelming majority of male homicides occur outside the private sphere, for women and girls the most dangerous place is the home. (Image: News18 Creative)

Homicides in the private sphere have a disproportionate impact on women. (Image: News18 Creative)

4 in 10 female homicides remain unclassified. (Image: News18 Creative)

A look at the estimated number of female victims of intimate partner/family-related homicide, by region in 2021. (Image: News18 Creative)

In 2021, out of every 1,00,000 women and girls worldwide, approximately 1.1 were killed by their intimate partners or other family members. (Image: News18 Creative)