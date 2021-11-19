Shanghai to regulate murder-mystery games barring violent and explicit content

China’s global financial hub Shanghai is set to regulate the popular game Jubensha or the murder mystery game with violent, horrific and pornographic content, thereby becoming the country’s first city to supervise the content. In Shanghai more than 1,000 venues are attracting customers with different themes of role-playing murder mystery games. The government is considering the legislation amid rising concerns about the use of explicit content. (File Image: AFP)

Murder mystery games are popular in China. The games require a scripted storyline, players and narrator sitting around a table in rounds with the sole purpose of solving the murder. The participants sometimes use their mobile phones for help with clues. However, players are mainly reading from scripts and debating who could be the killer on the loose. (File Image: AFP)

A 2021 report on physical Jubensha consumer insight by Meituan estimates that there are currently around 9.41 million consumers of script murder mystery with total sales of RMB 15.42 billion. Over 70 percent of the consumers are under the age of 30, and over 40 percent play Jubensha more than once a week, as per the report. (File Image: AFP)

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the live action murder mystery market appeared to have captured the imagination of China's urban youth. (File Image: AFP)

The game now has a huge market in China but the government is not so pleased about the script murder obsession. According to Hong Kong based English-language newspaper South China Morning Post (SCMP), the murder mystery games features violent, horrific and pornographic content and hence the government is taking measures to prohibit and ban a range of content that can damage consumers’ mental health. (File Image: AFP)