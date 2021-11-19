MARKET NEWS

World

Shanghai to regulate murder-mystery games barring violent and explicit content

In Shanghai more than 1,000 venues attract customers with different themes of role-playing murder mystery games. The government is considering the legislation amid rising concerns about the use of explicit content.

Moneycontrol News
November 19, 2021 / 08:39 PM IST
China’s global financial hub Shanghai is set to regulate the popular game Jubensha or the murder mystery game barring violent, horrific and pornographic content, becoming country’s first city to supervise the content. In Shanghai there are more 1,000 venues attracting customers with different themes of role-playing murder mystery games. The government is considering the legislation amid the rising concerns about the use of explicit content. (File Image: AFP)
Murder mystery games are popular in China. The games requires a scripted storyline, players, narrator, sitting around a table in rounds with sole purpose being to solve the murder. The friends sometimes use their mobile phones to help them with clues but they are mainly reading from scripts and debating who could be the killer on the loose. (File Image: AFP)
A 2021 report on physical Jubensha consumer insight by Meituan estimates that there are currently around 9.41 million consumers of script murder mystery with total sales of RMB 15.42 billion. Over 70 percent of the consumers are under the age of 30, and over 40 percent play Jubensha more than once a week, as per the report. (File Image: AFP)
Prior to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the live action murder mystery market appeared to have captured the imagination of China's urban youths. (File Image: AFP)
The game now has a huge market in China but the government is not seemed so pleased about the script murder obsession. According to Hong Kong based English-language newspaper South China Morning Post (SCMP), the murder mystery games features violent, horrific and pornographic content and hence the government is taking measures to prohibit and ban range of content that can damage consumers’ mental health. (File Image: AFP)
The script-killing venues in the city in eastern China must censor scripts of any banned content and then submit the censored version to the authorities, as reported by SCMP. (File Image: AFP)
Tags: #China #Jubensha #Murder mystery game #Slideshow #World News
first published: Nov 19, 2021 08:39 pm

