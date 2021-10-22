MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Shades of Fall: Blue Ridge Parkways in US offers colorful vistas

Each autumn, as if on a pilgrimage, people visit the Appalachian Mountains to witness the splendor that only Mother Nature can provide. Beauty can be found everywhere, regardless of the weather.

Associated Press
October 22, 2021 / 03:34 PM IST
Each autumn, as if on a pilgrimage, people visit the Appalachian Mountains to witness the splendor that only Mother Nature can provide. (Image: AP)
Each autumn, as if on a pilgrimage, people visit the Appalachian Mountains to witness the splendor that only Mother Nature can provide. (Image: AP)
The fall vistas of the Blue Ridge Parkway never disappoint, though they are sometimes unpredictable. (Image: AP)
The fall vistas of the Blue Ridge Parkway never disappoint, though they are sometimes unpredictable. (Image: AP)
Beauty can be found everywhere, regardless of the weather. (Image: AP)
Beauty can be found everywhere, regardless of the weather. (Image: AP)
The Blue Ridge Parkway spans 469 miles, winding from the Shenandoah Valley in Virginia to the Great Smoky Mountains near Tennessee. (Image: AP)
The Blue Ridge Parkway spans 469 miles, winding from the Shenandoah Valley in Virginia to the Great Smoky Mountains near Tennessee. (Image: AP)
The iconic Linn Cove viaduct, an engineering marvel that winds around the flank of Grandfather Mountain State Park, is one of the most heavily visited spots. (Image: AP)
The iconic Linn Cove viaduct, an engineering marvel that winds around the flank of Grandfather Mountain State Park, is one of the most heavily visited spots. (Image: AP)
Accessible by car, bike, motorcycle or foot, the parkway offers anyone a chance to gaze at a changing landscape that won’t last long. (Image: AP)
Accessible by car, bike, motorcycle or foot, the parkway offers anyone a chance to gaze at a changing landscape that won’t last long. (Image: AP)
As the hunter’s moon rises in October, tourists hurry to take in the sights before winter closes in and sends most people back inside until spring. (Image: AP)
As the hunter’s moon rises in October, tourists hurry to take in the sights before winter closes in and sends most people back inside until spring. (Image: AP)
Fog settles on Price Lake as Grandfather Mountain glows in morning light while the sun rises along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Blowing Rock, N.C. (Image: AP)
Fog settles on Price Lake as Grandfather Mountain glows in morning light while the sun rises along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Blowing Rock, N.C. (Image: AP)
A tourist looks out over the Blue Ridge Mountains near Boone, N.C. (Image: AP)
A tourist looks out over the Blue Ridge Mountains near Boone, N.C. (Image: AP)
A vehicle navigates the Linn Cove Viaduct along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Linville, N.C., as tourists observe the yearly display of autumn colors. (Image: AP)
A vehicle navigates the Linn Cove Viaduct along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Linville, N.C., as tourists observe the yearly display of autumn colors. (Image: AP)
Associated Press
Tags: #Blue Ridge Parkway #Linn Cove Viaduct #Nature #Slideshow #World News
first published: Oct 22, 2021 03:34 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.