Shades of Fall: Blue Ridge Parkways in US offers colorful vistas

Each autumn, as if on a pilgrimage, people visit the Appalachian Mountains to witness the splendor that only Mother Nature can provide. (Image: AP)

The fall vistas of the Blue Ridge Parkway never disappoint, though they are sometimes unpredictable. (Image: AP)

Beauty can be found everywhere, regardless of the weather. (Image: AP)

The Blue Ridge Parkway spans 469 miles, winding from the Shenandoah Valley in Virginia to the Great Smoky Mountains near Tennessee. (Image: AP)

The iconic Linn Cove viaduct, an engineering marvel that winds around the flank of Grandfather Mountain State Park, is one of the most heavily visited spots. (Image: AP)

Accessible by car, bike, motorcycle or foot, the parkway offers anyone a chance to gaze at a changing landscape that won’t last long. (Image: AP)

As the hunter’s moon rises in October, tourists hurry to take in the sights before winter closes in and sends most people back inside until spring. (Image: AP)

Fog settles on Price Lake as Grandfather Mountain glows in morning light while the sun rises along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Blowing Rock, N.C. (Image: AP)

A tourist looks out over the Blue Ridge Mountains near Boone, N.C. (Image: AP)