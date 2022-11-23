Several killed in Walmart shooting, says Virginia police

Associated Press

Several people were dead and others were wounded after a shooting at a Virginia Walmart late on November 22, police said. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Walmart in the city of Chesapeake around 10:15 p.m. (0315GMT), police spokesman Leo Kosinski said in a briefing. Over 35 to 40 minutes, officers found multiple dead people and injured people in the store and put rescue and tactical teams together to go inside and provide life-saving measures, the spokesman said. Police believe there was one shooter, who is dead, Kosinski added. He did not have a number of dead, but said it was "less than 10, right now." Chesapeake police tweeted that a family reunification site has been set up at the Chesapeake Conference Center. This site is only for immediate family members or the emergency contact of those who may have been in the building, the tweet said.