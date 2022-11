Several people were dead and others were wounded after a shooting at a Virginia Walmart late on November 22, police said. (Source: AP)

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Walmart in the city of Chesapeake around 10:15 p.m. (0315GMT), police spokesman Leo Kosinski said in a briefing. (Source: AP)

Over 35 to 40 minutes, officers found multiple dead people and injured people in the store and put rescue and tactical teams together to go inside and provide life-saving measures, the spokesman said. Police believe there was one shooter, who is dead, Kosinski added. He did not have a number of dead, but said it was “less than 10, right now.” (Source: AP)