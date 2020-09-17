Self-made Yoshihide Suga elected as Japan's new Prime Minister succeeding Shinzo Abe

Suga, who was chief Cabinet secretary and the top government spokesman under Abe, selected a Cabinet with a mix of fresh faces and current or former ministers, a line-up that suggests a continuation of Abe's influence while reflecting Suga's pledge of administrative reforms. Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, front centre, and his Cabinet ministers pose for a photo session at Suga's official residence in Tokyo, Japan on September 16. (Image: AP)