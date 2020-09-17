Self-made Yoshihide Suga elected as Japan's new Prime Minister succeeding Shinzo Abe

Suga, who was chief Cabinet secretary and the top government spokesman under Abe, selected a Cabinet with a mix of fresh faces and current or former ministers, a lineup that suggests a continuation of Abe's influence while reflecting Suga's pledge of administrative reforms
Japan's Parliament elected Yoshihide Suga as Prime Minister on September 16, replacing long-serving leader Shinzo Abe with his right-hand man. The self-made politician was elected by Parliament as Japan's new Prime Minister, two days after he succeeded Abe as leader of the governing Liberal Democratic Party
In this photo provided by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan, Emperor Naruhito, left, stands before Prime Minister-elect Yoshihide Suga, as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, rear centre, looks on during the attestation ceremony for Suga at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on September 16. (The Imperial Household Agency of Japan via AP)
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, front centre, and his Cabinet ministers pose for a photo session at Suga's official residence in Tokyo, Japan on September 16. (Image: AP)
Shinzo Abe announced last month he was resigning because of a chronic illness. Eleven members of the last Abe administration were retained or shifted to different ministerial posts. Abe waves as he leaves the prime minister's office on September 16 (Image: AP)
Japan's new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a press conference at the Prime Minister's Official Residence on September 16 in Tokyo, Japan. Sugo pledged to speed up Japan’s lagging digital transformation and appointed a special minister to promote digitalisation in education, healthcare and businesses. Suga has also campaigned to lower cellphone fees and said he will seek further cost reductions. (Image: AP)
Yoshihide Suga arrives at the Prime Minister's office after being formally elected Japan’s Prime Minister in a parliamentary vote in Tokyo on September 16. As a self-made politician, born the son of a farmer, Suga has opposed the hereditary politics and factionalism within his party and made systemic reforms one of his top policy goals. (Shinji Kita/Kyodo News via AP)
First Published on Sep 17, 2020 03:17 pm