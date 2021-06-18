MARKET NEWS

Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ' Unique ways of participating in agri commodity derivatives' on June 18, 5pm. Register Now!
See pictures from China's crackdown on Apple Daily, the Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper

Three top editors and two senior executives of Apple Daily newspaper were arrested on June 17 under Hong Kong's new national security law on suspicion of colluding with a foreign country or external elements to endanger national security

Moneycontrol News
June 18, 2021 / 12:08 PM IST
Copies of Apple Daily newspaper with front pages featuring Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai are displayed for sale at a newsstand in Hong Kong. A year ago, the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper published a front-page headline saying Hong Kong's governing principle of “one country, two systems is dead." On June 17, the newspaper was facing its greatest peril. Three top editors and two senior executives were arrested under Hong Kong's new national security law. (Image: AP)
Police officers gather at the lobby of the headquarters of Apple Daily in Hong Kong on June 17, 2021. Hong Kong arrested the chief editor and four other senior executives of Apple Daily on the day under the national security law on suspicion of collusion with a foreign country to endanger national security, according to local media reports. (Image: AP)
A huge logo of Apple Daily is displayed at the lift lobby outside the newsroom of Apple Daily. (Image: AP)
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai pauses next to a copy of Apple Daily's edition during an interview in Hong Kong in July 2020. A newspaper that has advocated for greater democracy in Hong Kong came under further pressure Thursday, June 17, 2021, with the arrests of three top editors and two senior executives. (Image: AP)
Reporters work at the newsroom of Apple Daily. (Image: AP)
Layouts of Apple Daily are displayed outside the office of an editor at the newsroom. (Image: AP)
A worker packs copies of Apple Daily's July 1, 2020, edition seen with its front page title of "Draconian law is effective, one country two system is dead" at the newspaper's printing house in Hong Kong. (Image: AP)
A signing board of stuffs is displayed at the lift lobby outside the newsroom of Apple Daily. (Image: AP)
An Apple Daily poster showing a printing of the protesters is displayed at the newsroom of Apple Daily. The Apple Daily editors and executives were detained on June 17, under a national security law that took effect in 2020. (Image: AP)
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, center, who founded local newspaper Apple Daily, was arrested by police officers at his home in Hong Kong on April 18, 2020. (Image: AP)
Police officers stand guard outside Apple Daily headquarters. (Image: AP)
An Apple Daily front page showing the number of a march is displayed at the newsroom of Apple Daily. (Image: AP)
Reporters attend an editorial meeting at the newsroom of Apple Daily on April 26, 2021. (Image: AP)
Reporters work at the newsroom of Apple Daily on April 26, 2021, in Hong Kong. (Image: AP)
Two senior editors take rest at the terrace outside the newsroom of Apple Daily on April 26, 2021, in Hong Kong. (Image: AP)
A photo showing Jimmy Lai, right, the founder of Apple Daily is displayed at the newsroom of Apple Daily on April 26, 2021. (Image: AP)
Copies of Apple Daily's July 1, 2020, edition are seen with its front page title of "Draconian law is effective, one country two system is dead" at the newspaper's printing house in Hong Kong. (Image: AP)
TAGS: #China #Current Affairs #Hong Kong #Slideshow #world
first published: Jun 18, 2021 12:08 pm

