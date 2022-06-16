Scholar Gopi Chand Narang passes away; a look at his life and works

Moneycontrol News

Eminent Urdu scholar and linguist, Prof Gopi Chand Narang passed away at the age of 91 years. A look at his life and works. (Image: News18 Creative)He was born in Dukki, a town in Balochistan, Pakistan. Narang received a master’s degree in Urdu from the University of Delhi Research fellowship from Ministry of Education to complete PhD. (Image: News18 Creative)He started teaching Urdu literature at St. Stephen’s College (1957-58). In 1981, he was appointed Dean, Faculty of Humanities and Languages at Jamia Millia Islamia. (Image: News18 Creative)In 1986 he was appointed as a professor in Delhi University for Department of Urdu. (Image: News18 Creative)Narang completed his Doctoral degree in 1958 from Delhi University with dissertation on: A Cultural Study of Urdu Poetry. (Image: News18 Creative)Narang has been recognized for his work. He received Padma Shri award in 1990, Sahitya Akademi award in 1995, Mazzini Gold Medal by government of Italy in 2005. (Image: News18 Creative)In the year 2021, Narang was awarded for the Excellence in Book Production by the All India Publishers Association on the book. (Image: News18 Creative)A look at some of his famous works. (Image: News18 Creative)