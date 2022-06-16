Scholar Gopi Chand Narang passes away; a look at his life and works

He was born in Dukki, a town in Balochistan, Pakistan. Narang received a master’s degree in Urdu from the University of Delhi Research fellowship from Ministry of Education to complete PhD.
Eminent Urdu scholar and linguist, Prof Gopi Chand Narang passed away at the age of 91 years. A look at his life and works. (Image: News18 Creative)
He was born in Dukki, a town in Balochistan, Pakistan. Narang received a master’s degree in Urdu from the University of Delhi Research fellowship from Ministry of Education to complete PhD. (Image: News18 Creative)
He started teaching Urdu literature at St. Stephen’s College (1957-58). In 1981, he was appointed Dean, Faculty of Humanities and Languages at Jamia Millia Islamia. (Image: News18 Creative)
In 1986 he was appointed as a professor in Delhi University for Department of Urdu. (Image: News18 Creative)
Narang completed his Doctoral degree in 1958 from Delhi University with dissertation on: A Cultural Study of Urdu Poetry. (Image: News18 Creative)
Narang has been recognized for his work. He received Padma Shri award in 1990, Sahitya Akademi award in 1995, Mazzini Gold Medal by government of Italy in 2005. (Image: News18 Creative)
In the year 2021, Narang was awarded for the Excellence in Book Production by the All India Publishers Association on the book. (Image: News18 Creative)
A look at some of his famous works. (Image: News18 Creative)