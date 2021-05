It has weathered the conquest and loss of an empire, survived two world wars and witnessed more than one deadly pandemic. But now Scotland’s ancient alliance with England is itself in poor health and could take a serious turn for the worse on May 6. When Scottish voters go to the polls to elect 129 members of Scotland’s Parliament, strictly speaking the question of independence will not be on the ballot. Yet, Scotland is grappling with an uncertain future. A centuries-old union could face its greatest test if a majority in Scotland, which joined voluntarily with England in 1707, thinks now is the time to think again. (Image Source: Reuters)

The River Tweed forms the border between Scotland and England on May 2, 2021. The town of Coldstream in Scotland, is on the left, while England is across the river on the right.

An electronic billboard in Glasgow, Scotland, on May 1, 2021, features Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's first minister and the leader of the pro-independence Scottish National Party.

Casks of whiskey at the Highland Park distillery on the outskirts of Kirkwall, Scotland, on April 23, 2021. It is the northernmost distillery in the United Kingdom and has been in operation since 1798.

Ships undergoing repair on April 27, 2021, at the port of Fraserburgh, one of the United Kingdom's main ports for Whitefish. Many of Scotland's fishing areas, like Fraserburgh, voted for Brexit, thinking it would free them from European Union rules. Instead, they lost markets, and many are facing ruin.

Supporters of the union with England gathered on one side of George Square in Glasgow in Scotland as Scottish independence supporters held a rally on the other end on May 1, 2021.

Demonstrators for Scottish Independence gather at George Square in Glasgow, Scotland on May 1, 2021.

Laying new rope in a mussel farm on Loch Eil, near Fort William, Scotland on April 28, 2021. The Scottish shellfish industry has been thrown into chaos by Brexit, which has closed off their former markets in the European Union.