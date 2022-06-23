 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Scenes from the frontlines: Inside the battle for Ukraine

Reuters
Jun 23, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST

Russian forces have captured several settlements near the embattled cities of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk in the Luhansk region, the regional governor and Ukraine's general staff said.

(Image: Reuters)

Ukrainian service members walk past a damaged car in the city of Sievierodonetsk, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine June 20. (Image: Reuters) A Ukrainian service member pets a dog in the industrial area of the city of Sievierodonetsk, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine June 20. (Image: Reuters) Ukrainian service members watch while a tank (not pictured) fires toward Russian troops in the industrial area of the city of Sievierodonetsk, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine June 20. (Image: Reuters) Ukrainian service members walk in the industrial area of the city of Sievierodonetsk, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine June 20. (Image: Reuters)
Ukrainian service members patrol an area in the city of Sievierodonetsk, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine June 20. (Image: Reuters) Ukrainian service members walk in the industrial area of the city of Sievierodonetsk, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine June 20. (Image: Reuters) Ukrainian service members cross a river outside the city of Sievierodonetsk, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine June 19. (Image: Reuters) Ukrainian service members rest among trees, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, outside the city of Sievierodonetsk, Ukraine June 19. (Image: Reuters)
Reuters
TAGS: #Russia #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Russia Ukraine crisis #Slideshow #Ukraine #World News
first published: Jun 23, 2022 02:10 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.