Scenes from the frontlines: Inside the battle for Ukraine

Russian forces have captured several settlements near the embattled cities of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk in the Luhansk region, the regional governor and Ukraine's general staff said.
Ukrainian service members walk past a damaged car in the city of Sievierodonetsk, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine June 20. (Image: Reuters)
A Ukrainian service member pets a dog in the industrial area of the city of Sievierodonetsk, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine June 20. (Image: Reuters)
Ukrainian service members watch while a tank (not pictured) fires toward Russian troops in the industrial area of the city of Sievierodonetsk, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine June 20. (Image: Reuters)
Ukrainian service members walk in the industrial area of the city of Sievierodonetsk, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine June 20. (Image: Reuters)
Ukrainian service members patrol an area in the city of Sievierodonetsk, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine June 20. (Image: Reuters)
Ukrainian service members walk in the industrial area of the city of Sievierodonetsk, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine June 20. (Image: Reuters)
Ukrainian service members cross a river outside the city of Sievierodonetsk, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine June 19. (Image: Reuters)
Ukrainian service members rest among trees, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, outside the city of Sievierodonetsk, Ukraine June 19. (Image: Reuters)