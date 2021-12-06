MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Santas ski Maine slopes to raise funds for charity

A sea of red Santa suits descended the mountain, carving wide turns as their beards fluttered in the icy wind. More than 230 skiing and snowboarding Kris Kringles took to a western Maine resort on December 5 to raise money for charity.

Associated Press
December 06, 2021 / 05:48 PM IST
More than 230 skiing and snowboarding Kris Kringles took to a western Maine resort on December 5 to raise money for charity. (Image: AP)
More than 230 skiing and snowboarding Kris Kringles took to a western Maine resort on December 5 to raise money for charity. (Image: AP)
The jolly ol’ St. Nicks took a break last year because of the global pandemic. But they returned to kick off the ski season in full holiday garb, including white beards, red hats and red outfits. (Image: AP)
The jolly ol’ St. Nicks took a break last year because of the global pandemic. But they returned to kick off the ski season in full holiday garb, including white beards, red hats and red outfits. (Image: AP)
A sea of red Santa suits descended the mountain, carving wide turns as their beards fluttered in the icy wind. At least one green-costumed Grinch snuck his way into the mix, disguised in Santa’s coat and hat. (Image: AP)
A sea of red Santa suits descended the mountain, carving wide turns as their beards fluttered in the icy wind. At least one green-costumed Grinch snuck his way into the mix, disguised in Santa’s coat and hat. (Image: AP)
The event took place in the western Maine town of Newry, home to the Sunday River Ski Resort, the state’s busiest. (Image: AP)
The event took place in the western Maine town of Newry, home to the Sunday River Ski Resort, the state’s busiest. (Image: AP)
Before dashing through the snow, the Santas must all donate a minimum of $20, which helps support local education and recreation programs. The event raised several thousand dollars for the Sunday River Community Fund, a local charity. (Image: AP)
Before dashing through the snow, the Santas must all donate a minimum of $20, which helps support local education and recreation programs. The event raised several thousand dollars for the Sunday River Community Fund, a local charity. (Image: AP)
Tags: #Maine #Santa #Ski Run #slideshoww #World News
first published: Dec 6, 2021 05:48 pm

