Santas ski Maine slopes to raise funds for charity

More than 230 skiing and snowboarding Kris Kringles took to a western Maine resort on December 5 to raise money for charity. (Image: AP)

The jolly ol’ St. Nicks took a break last year because of the global pandemic. But they returned to kick off the ski season in full holiday garb, including white beards, red hats and red outfits. (Image: AP)

A sea of red Santa suits descended the mountain, carving wide turns as their beards fluttered in the icy wind. At least one green-costumed Grinch snuck his way into the mix, disguised in Santa’s coat and hat. (Image: AP)

The event took place in the western Maine town of Newry, home to the Sunday River Ski Resort, the state’s busiest. (Image: AP)