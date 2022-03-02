English
    Russian troops land in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv

    Russian forces landed in Ukraine's second-biggest city on March 2 and triggered clashes in the streets of Kharkiv, the military said, following Moscow's relentless air assault across the ex-Soviet state

    AFP
    March 02, 2022 / 02:50 PM IST
    Russian forces landed in Ukraine's second biggest city on March 2 and triggered immediate clashes in the streets of Kharkiv, the military said, following Moscow's relentless air assault across the ex-Soviet state. (Source: AFP)
    The airborne operation came as US President Joe Biden branded Vladimir Putin a "dictator", warning the sanction campaign to cripple Russia's economy would escalate and its oligarchs were being targeted. (Source: AFP)
    In Biden's first State of the Union address, he hailed the resolve of the Western alliance and voiced solidarity with Ukraine as lawmakers in the US Congress gave a standing ovation to the Ukrainian people. "A Russian dictator, invading a foreign country, has costs around the world," Biden told lawmakers in his annual State of the Union address, promising "robust action to make sure the pain of our sanctions is targeted at Russia's economy." (Source: AFP)
    But as he spoke a Russian escalation was reported to be underway in Kharkiv, an apparent bid by Moscow to capture its first major Ukrainian city of the invasion. (Source: AFP)
    Since Russian troops rolled into Ukraine last week to achieve Putin's mission of overthrowing the pro-Western government of President Volodymyr Zelensky, hundreds of civilians have been reported killed. (Source: AFP)
    Russian forces have carried out a massive bombing campaign and encircled urban centres, but Ukraine insists no major city has yet been overtaken. "Russian airborne troops landed in Kharkiv... and attacked a local hospital," the Ukrainian army said in a statement on messaging app Telegram. "There is an ongoing fight between the invaders and the Ukrainians." (Source: AFP)
    Russia hit a residential building in the city on March 1, killing eight people, drawing comparisons to the massacres of civilians in Sarajevo in the 1990s and condemnation for what Zelensky called a
    A fire broke out on March 2 in the barracks of a flight school in Kharkiv following an airstrike, according to Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Minister. "Practically there are no areas left in Kharkiv where an artillery shell has not yet hit," he was quoted as saying in a statement on Telegram. Kharkiv, a largely Russian-speaking city near the Russian border, has a population of around 1.4 million. (Source: AFP)
    AFP
    first published: Mar 2, 2022 02:50 pm

