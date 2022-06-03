English
    Russian malls half-empty after Western firms exit

    Life in Moscow and St. Petersburg remains largely normal as Russia’s military operation in Ukraine enters its 15th week.

    Associated Press
    June 03, 2022 / 04:45 PM IST
    Life in Moscow and St. Petersburg remains largely normal as Russia’s military operation in Ukraine enters its 15th week. (Image: AP)
    People are out and about, enjoying the first rays of late spring sun; restaurants are full, and most seem to have forgotten about the panic that created long lines in front of ATMs and grocery stores in February and March. (Image: AP)
    However, some changes are visible – mostly those prompted by Western sanctions and a massive, unprecedented pullout of Western businesses that had become entrenched in the landscape of Russia’s daily life over three decades. (Image: AP)
    Dozens of foreign and international companies have withdrawn from the country, leaving behind half-empty malls and closed doors in places that once buzzed with customers. Popular clothing brands, both luxurious and affordable, coffee and fast-food chains became unavailable to many Russians. (Image: AP)
    A visitor looks at an empty "Samsonite", suitcases and bags shop closed due to sanctions in a store in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 31, 2022. Many Western retailers have left Russia after the start of a military action in Ukraine. (Image: AP)
    A woman walks at an almost empty shopping center with many shops closed due to sanctions, in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1. (Image: AP)
    A young man plays guitar as other applicants to the Moscow Art Theatre School wait for their turn at an admission exam gather in front of a closed due to sanctions Starbucks street cafe, in Moscow, Russia. (Image: AP)
    A food delivery man rides a bicycle along the GUM department store with a Cartier boutique closed due to sanctions in Moscow, Russia. (Image: AP)
