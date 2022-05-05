Russia-Ukraine Crisis | Ukraine's civilians caught in the crossfire of war

Reuters

Oleksiy Sokolyuk recounts how his house was destroyed by shelling, the first on March 5, and the second on March 17, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Irpin, outside Kyiv, Ukraine May 4. (Image: Reuters)Svitlana Karpenko reacts as she shows her house, that according to her was destroyed by shelling, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Sloboda, Chernihiv region, Ukraine May 3. (Image: Reuters)Sergei Shulgin and his wife Lyudmila Shulgina sit outside their house heavily damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 3. (Image: Reuters)Lyubov Lenko reacts as she shows her house that according to her was destroyed by shelling, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Budy, Chernihiv region, Ukraine May 3. (Image: Reuters)Valentina, a refugee Ukrainian woman from Mariupol, gestures after arriving at a registration centre for internally displaced people, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine May 2. (Image: Reuters)Lila stands inside her apartment after a missile strike damaged a residential building, amid Russia's invasion, in Dobropillia, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, April 30. (Image: Reuters)Yevgen Pershukov and his relative try to clean the house that according to them was destroyed by Russian shelling, amid the invasion of Ukraine, on the outskirts of Chernihiv, Ukraine April 30. (Image: Reuters)